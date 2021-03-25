Tester, Daines designate National Asbestos Awareness Week

As part of their efforts to combat the dangers of asbestos exposure, U.S. Senators Jon Tester and Steve Daines are teaming up to push a Senate resolution designating the first week of April 2021 as National Asbestos Awareness Week, according to a press release.

The bipartisan resolution aims to raise awareness of the dangers of asbestos, and urges the U.S. Surgeon General to teach Americans about the risks of asbestos exposure.

“Montanans know all too well the dangers of asbestos, but tragically, exposure to this dangerous substance is still far too common,” Tester said in the release. “As cleanup continues in Lincoln County, this resolution will help ensure more folks know about the risks of asbestos exposure, and arm them with the information they need to protect themselves from it.

“Too many Montanans have tragically suffered at the hands of asbestos," Daines said in the release. "We must continue to raise awareness of the dangers of asbestos, and prevent what happened in Libby and Troy from occurring again. We need to work together to protect the health of Montanans across the state and shed a light on the serious medical implications of asbestos exposure.”