A ceremony to rename Missoula’s Veterans Administration outpatient clinic in honor of the late World War II hero David Thatcher is set for 10:15 a.m. Thursday.
U.S. Sens. Jon Tester and Steve Daines and a representative of U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte will be on hand for the 45-minute ceremony at the community-based clinic at 2687 Palmer St. The Montana congressional delegate teamed up last year to pass a bill to rename the Missoula facility for Thatcher and two in Billings for World War II veterans Dr. Joseph Medicine Crow and Benjamin Steele.
Thatcher was a member of the famed Doolittle Raiders who bombed Tokyo months after the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor. He outlived all but one of the 80 Raiders before passing away in Missoula in 2016 at age 94.
Dr. Kathy Berger, director of the Montana VA Health Care System, will speak at Thursday's event. Thatcher's son, Jeff, will represent several family members at the ceremony.
Veterans, their families and the general public are invited to the renaming.