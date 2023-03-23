In a hearing of the Senate Appropriations subcommittee on interior, environment, and related agencies, Tester asked USFS Chief Randy Moore how his agency used categorical exclusions, sometimes referred to as a "CatEx." Moore replied that they're used "primarily in the timber arena," particularly in high-priority areas prone to wildfire. Tester responded that such use aligned with congressional intent, but that "unfortunately — and I do say unfortunately with the strongest of terms — a categorical exclusion was used not to cut trees or not to prevent forest fires, but to allow a corporation to set up in our forest lands, in our national forest, a facility that would include a lot of potential devastating impacts. And it was done using a categorical exclusion."

"What criteria did they use on that to allow a corporation to come into Montana to set up a — this was in the Seeley area — to set up a huge recreation resort?" Tester said. "And I can tell you unequivocally, the people were not heard, and decisions were made by the Forest Service, by folks on the ground, without taking public input. And if the people wouldn't have stood up and said foul, this is baloney, this project would've been built — using a categorical exclusion, by the way, that was meant for cutting trees, not for recreational purposes."

Shortly before rejecting the proposal outright, the Forest Service announced in mid-November that it would move the proposal through the public process via an environmental assessment (EA), if it continued at all. An EA is the middle level of analysis, far more rigorous than a categorical exclusion and with greater opportunity for public involvement. At Wednesday's hearing, Moore told Tester that "I will look into this and get back to you. But you can use categorical exclusions for more than just cutting trees."

The expansion involved Holland Lake Lodge Inc., a joint venture between two executives of Park City-based POWDR and the lodge's former sole owner, Christian Wohlfeil. It envisioned 32 new buildings — including a 28-room lodge, a restaurant and 26 cabins — and the removal of 10 structures around the lakeside lodge in the Swan Valley.