Tester touts infrastructure dollars at Missoula visit

Montana should see a super-sized construction season this coming spring when federal infrastructure money starts flowing.

“Roads, bridges, broadband, sewer and water, electrical transmission, all that stuff we’ve been talking about for decades and decades, has finally come to fruition,” said Sen. Jon Tester, D-Montana, during a visit to Missoula on Tuesday.

Tester was one of the 10 members of a bipartisan negotiating team that put together the $1.2-trillion Infrastructure Investment and Jobs legislation signed by President Joe Biden last week.

Tester spoke at Missoula’s Felco Industries, which manufactures components for excavating equipment. The 20-person company is raising a new building and expects to be extensively involved in road and water service projects next spring.

The infrastructure bill includes about $2.82 billion for Montana highway work and $1 billion for rural water system upgrades. The Milk River Project will get $100 million to complete its long-delayed irrigation network.

The Basin Creek Watershed that supplies about 60% of Butte’s drinking water got special attention. Tester wrote a letter to Forest Service Chief Roy Moore about a $500 million plank in the bill targeted at removing hazardous fuels, $100 million for development of biochar and other products from noncommercial wood, and $180 million for wildfire risk reduction in watersheds.

“The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act was designed from the ground up for opportunities like this one: protecting water quality, supporting the economy of rural communities, and mitigate the growing threat of severe wildfire driven by our changing climate,” Tester wrote.

The bill also includes $50 million for Forest Service staff training, intended to mitigate the loss of about 14,000 federal forest management personnel over the past three decades.

All told, the infrastructure bill has about $3.37 billion in new money for firefighting and forest management. It has $7 billion for flood and drought mitigation, and $42.45 billion for broadband internet improvements.

Tester noted the infrastructure bill could have some climate improvement benefits by pushing greater electrification in transportation sectors.

“We’ll get the grid beefed up so you can have power stations across the state,” Tester said. “That way you can drive Missoula to Big Sandy and not worry about running out of juice, and recharge not in hours, but in minutes.”

