Tester wilderness bill hits Daines demand

French also made a careful shift of position on the agency’s response to Tester’s bill. In a 2020 hearing before the same subcommittee, French emphasized how the bill’s requirements would hurt Lolo National Forest efforts to complete its forest plan revision — a major undertaking due to start next year.

This time, French repeated the same concerns but phrased them as willingness “to work with the bill sponsor to coordinate the desired outcomes of this legislation with our plan revision process.” He added that poor trail condition in the proposed mountain biking area “is not ideal for this use, and that this designation could create conflicts with wildlife and other recreation uses.”

“We recognize and appreciate that the bill is the product of a collaborative effort,” French wrote. “The concepts embodied in this legislation — such as recognizing collaboratively developed landscape scale restoration and recreation proposals — are fundamentally sound.”