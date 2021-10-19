Tester wilderness bill hits Daines demand

Montana Democratic Sen. Jon Tester’s Blackfoot-Clearwater Stewardship Act received qualified U.S. Forest Service support, but faces a challenge from Republican Sen. Steve Daines.
Daines is demanding that other wilderness study areas get returned to general use in return for his support.
S. 1493 would designate 79,060 acres of new federal wilderness in the mountains from Seeley Lake to Ovando. It would also create a 2,013-acre winter recreation area for snowmobilers and a 3,835-acre recreation area for mountain bikers.
“This bill is the result of (a) decade's worth of on-the-ground collaboration among the folks who live, work, and play on the Blackfoot River watershed, and is a big step towards managing that landscape in a way that works for everyone,” Tester said in an email on Tuesday.
“The Blackfoot-Clearwater Stewardship Act is a shining example of what can happen when Montanans work together, and I am excited to see the positive momentum this critical legislation is earning as we continue working towards creating jobs and protecting this landscape for generations to come,” Tester added.
But during a session of the Senate Subcommittee on Public Lands, Forests and Mining, committee member Daines announced he planned to introduce a bill of his own revoking wilderness study area status from about 300,000 acres of public land in Montana.
Asked by Sen. Angus King, I-Maine, if he supported Tester’s bill, Daines said he wanted it paired with his release legislation.
“I’d like to see it in a broader package that releases some of these study areas,” Daines said during the hearing. “Those study areas have been treated as de-facto wilderness areas. Let’s have a corresponding release of study areas back to general public use.”
Tester supporter John Todd of Wild Montana said Daines’ action “held the bill hostage.”
“The ransom he seems to be demanding for his support of the BCSA is a bill he introduced in 2017 to strip protections from a half-million acres of public lands across the state, a bill he announced today he was exhuming in spite of the fact that 8% of Montanans support (Daines’) bill,” Todd wrote in an email on Tuesday. He cited a 2020 University of Montana public lands survey for the opinion statistics.
Forest Service Deputy Chief Christopher French told Daines the agency seeks broad public buy-in for land protection designations. He added that when the agency recommends an area for wilderness study, it stays that way until Congress acts.
French also made a careful shift of position on the agency’s response to Tester’s bill. In a 2020 hearing before the same subcommittee, French emphasized how the bill’s requirements would hurt Lolo National Forest efforts to complete its forest plan revision — a major undertaking due to start next year.
This time, French repeated the same concerns but phrased them as willingness “to work with the bill sponsor to coordinate the desired outcomes of this legislation with our plan revision process.” He added that poor trail condition in the proposed mountain biking area “is not ideal for this use, and that this designation could create conflicts with wildlife and other recreation uses.”
“We recognize and appreciate that the bill is the product of a collaborative effort,” French wrote. “The concepts embodied in this legislation — such as recognizing collaboratively developed landscape scale restoration and recreation proposals — are fundamentally sound.”
In response to the Spread Mountain concerns, Tester replied, “It’s a bit confusing that, in the area that Forest Service has allowed mountain biking for the last 35 years, there’s now some issue with continuing to allow mountain biking moving forward. Mountain bikers are already on the landscape and the folks in the collaborative are seeking the designation to start work to making the area even better.”