Testimony continues in second day of Missoula sex assault trial

Cat Otway, a forensic examiner with First Step, did an interview with the child. She has conducted more than 1,000 forensic interviews with children, she said, about 25% of which she estimated were with young toddlers.

As a forensic examiner, her job is to care for children and adults who come to First Step when there’s a concern of sexual or physical violence, Otway said. She documents injuries, takes care of medical needs, collects evidence and connects victims with support resources.

“My job is not to give an explanation for abuse. My job is to provide a comfortable environment where she feels comfortable talking about what may have happened to her,” Otway said.

Based on what the child told her, Otway noted there were “clear concerns” in the case.

“Oftentimes children this young don’t know that what happened was wrong,” Otway said.

Whitaker cross-examined Otway and asked her if she had knowledge of his relationship with the victim.

He inquired if Otway was aware of how many times he had contact with the victim involving parental duties, such as helping in the bathroom and applying medicine. Otway said she did not know about this.