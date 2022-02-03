Texas man admits to groping teenager on flight to Bozeman

A Texas man accused of inappropriately touching a young girl while on a flight to Bozeman admitted to a sexual assault crime Thursday in Missoula federal court.

Vincent H. Kopacek, 76, of Fredericksburg, Texas, pleaded guilty to an indictment charging him with abusive sexual contact, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office. Kopacek faces a maximum of two years in prison, a $250,000 fine and one year of supervised release.

Missoula U.S. Magistrate Judge Kathleen L. DeSoto presided for Kopacek's change of plea hearing.

On July 8 of last year, the government alleges Kopacek was on a flight from Austin, Texas, to Bozeman in a window seat. The survivor, who was 15 when the incident occurred, was seated in the row in front of him with her chair fully upright.

Kopacek reached his hand along the interior wall and around to the seat in front of him. He touched the girl's arm and moved his hand between her arm and upper body, then continued to touch and rub her.

The girl recorded the incident on her phone and was able to look at Kopacek and take photos of him. She later said she was scared and the touching made her feel disrespected and gross, the release said.

Law enforcement reviewed the media on the survivor's phone and confirmed Kopacek's identity.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Cyndee Peterson is prosecuting the case, which was investigated by the FBI, Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office and the Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport Public Safety Office.

Sentencing was set for June 1 in Missoula U.S. District Court. Kopacek was released pending further proceedings.

