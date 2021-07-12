Texas man arraigned in Missoula for alleged sex assault on plane

A Texas man made an initial appearance at U.S. District Court in Missoula on Monday morning after allegedly sexually assaulting a minor on a flight bound for Bozeman.

Vincent Harry Kopacek, 76, was arrested as he checked in for his flight departing the Bozeman airport on Sunday evening by law enforcement officials with the FBI, the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office and the Bozeman Yellowstone International Public Safety Office, according to a news release.

On July 8, Kopacek was seated behind a 15-year-old girl on a flight from Austin, Texas to Bozeman, and allegedly touched her in an inappropriate manner multiple times on the plane, the release said.

The girl documented the alleged abuse on her cellphone and reported the incident to her family, who contacted law enforcement.

Kopacek, of Fredericksburg, Texas, faces federal changes of attempted sexual abuse of a minor, abusive sexual contact and assault within maritime and territorial jurisdiction.

