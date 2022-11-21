 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Thanksgiving edition of Missoulian to be delivered Wednesday

Holiday shoppers can get an early start this year, as the Thanksgiving edition of the Missoulian and all of its money-saving advertising inserts will be delivered on Wednesday.

The Thanksgiving edition is typically the biggest newspaper of the year, as both local and national retailers prepare for Black Friday and call on the Missoulian to deliver their offers to the community.

The Missoulian will not produce a print edition on Thursday, but an online digital version of that day’s newspaper will be available at missoulian.com/eedition, including comics and puzzles. If you are a print subscriber, you can activate your digital account at missoulian.com/activate to access all of our online offerings.

The Outdoors section, which normally runs in our Thursday paper, will be included in Friday’s newspaper to accommodate these changes.

We hope you have a wonderful Thanksgiving, and don’t forget to support local businesses this holiday season.

Thank you for supporting local journalism.

