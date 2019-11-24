Heads up, Missoula: Your Thanksgiving Day Missoulian will be off the presses and available in stores by noon Wednesday.
Just to be clear, you'll get your regular Wednesday newspaper, too. Because many of our carriers have other jobs, we can’t guarantee early home delivery for Thursday's paper, but it will be on your doorsteps by early Thursday morning.
Why the double dose of Missoulian goodness on Wednesday? Hint: It’s not just because this week launches the beginning of holiday plenty.
You’ve let us know that the Thursday newspaper — roughly the size of your Thanksgiving turkey, stuffed with holiday ads — is an important source of holiday shopping information, bargains and coupons. (Ahem. We in the news department would like to point out that it has stories, too.)
Printing the paper a day early and distributing it to our retail outlets gives you more time to go through all of those ads and coupons, and make sure you’re not missing anything. It gives you more time to plan shopping strategies. And it gives you more time to read our stories. (Did we mention there will be stories?)
It’s important to know that the paper, selling for $5, will be available around town on Wednesday starting at noon, and in the Missoulian’s lobby until 5 p.m., too — along with hot cider and cookies for anyone who stops by. (Downstairs in the newsroom, Missoulian reporters will be working on their stories.) It will likewise be available in Ravalli County and in the Ravalli Republic office by 1 p.m. Wednesday and in Lake County early Wednesday evening.
All of this requires a concerted effort on the part of everyone who produces and delivers the Missoulian, especially the press operators and newspaper carriers who will work back-to-back shifts. We think it’s well worth it, just as every day we view it as a privilege to bring readers a breadth and depth of local news that they can’t get from any other source.
How to get this news every day, if you don’t already? Subscribe at missoulian.com/members/join/ or ravallirepublic.com/members/join/ — and keep in mind that the Missoulian and Ravalli Republic are offering our own Black Friday sale, at $5 a month for five months.
But wait! As they say, there’s more! As in years past, the Missoulian is part of a Lee Enterprises annual ThanskGIVEaway contest with a chance for someone to win $5,000. And three local readers will be selected for $100 gift cards, from Missoula Fresh Market, Bob Wards and the Missoula Downtown Association.
Finally, the early delivery means early deadlines, which in turn means some features that arrive in the day such as lotteries, weather updates and stock markets might not make it into the Wednesday and Thursday papers. Regular production schedules resume with the Friday newspaper.
Oh, and about those stories. You might want to save them as a sort of second dessert after, of course, pie.
You’ll find out the reasons behind the population explosion of turkeys in Missoula and the Bitterroot Valley, despite the fact that Tom Turkeys are averse to the turkey version of pillow talk (“love yelps” apparently is the technical term) early in the day.
You’ll read about friends and fellow comedians who are raising money to buy a Missoula resident a wheelchair-accessible van so he can make it to more gigs.
Maybe somebody at the University of Montana was in a holiday mood, because students now can take a class in — wait for it — happiness. And as always, breaking news will be updated online at missoulian.com throughout the week.
Speaking of happiness, we wish all of you the happiest of holidays, and want to express our gratitude at being part of your Thanksgiving.