The captain of the USS Montana fast-attack submarine will be in Missoula on Saturday for a presentation about his warship.
The Western Montana Military Officers Association will host Commander Michael Delaney and Electronics Technician 2nd Class Evan Glenn of Bozeman at a dinner on Saturday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Missoula Country Golf Club, 3850 Old U.S. Highway 93. Tickets are $30 per person for the buffet dinner. Seating is limited to 125, and reservations are required by Thursday by calling (406) 274-1911.
The Montana is currently under construction and expected to be commissioned in 2020. The submarine is expected to have stealth capability and will provide carrier group protection as well as anti-ship and submarine defense. It will also be able to travel in shallow water for deployment of special forces platoons and mine detection.