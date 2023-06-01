A seemingly disparate yet uncannily cohesive multitude of mediums come together in Colton Rothwell’s photography show, “The Blue of Distance.”

As a photographer and artist, Rothwell brings both his skill in portraiture and his knack for brave experimentation to present 13 different pieces. Each is a printed cyanotype photograph that is transferred onto fabric. Then Rothwell takes it one step further and incorporates stitchwork to piece together parts of each image.

If you go Colton Rothwell's exhibition is on view this First Friday at the Love Child Gallery. It's located at 422 W. Spruce St., around the back. The show is open to the public on Friday only. For more info, head to lovechildgallery on Instagram.

Bringing stitchwork to his pieces was a way for Rothwell to continue to explore his identity and learn a skill that challenges the classical ideas of masculinity. Because of gender constrictions, Rothwell didn’t allow himself to learn to sew. But after being taught a few simple stitch patterns by a friend, it has been a way for him to “break free” from the rules.

Stitchwork is a newer skill for Rothwell but photography has been a passion since he was given a digital camera for his 14th birthday. Since then, he has been evolving his picture-making as he’s moved from digital to film.

Moving to film was a serendipitous happenstance that came after Rothwell found a bucket of old, neglected film cameras during his last year of high school. Rothwell remembers being enamored by the antique-looking gadget and the mechanics that went into operating it.

“Then I really fell in love with the slowness of it,” Rothwell said. “It made me more present and sort of gave me distance from my work that I found really helpful.”

He has been a film enthusiast ever since. After a stint studying photojournalism, he switched to study art. That gave him the opportunity to learn about and experiment with alternative film processing methods like cyanotypes.

Cyanotype images are created by UV-sensitive chemicals that are exposed to light. The chemicals create deep and radiant blue images, which fit well with themes that Rothwell has been exploring through his work.

The show title was inspired by a passage in the book “The Field Guide to Getting Lost” by Rebecca Solnit. In the passage, Solnit speaks about blue as a color that represents longing, desire and things that are far away that you can see but not touch, like the sky.

These ideas resonated deeply with Rothwell, who grew up in small towns throughout the West and found it hard to connect with people in school. For him, it was a time of solitude and feeling connected to nature. But it also came with “anxiety around the cultures of these small towns.”

Rothwell describes the feeling as “that sort of tension with place that I feel, like nostalgia and love for community, but also sort of homogenous culture and sort of the privacy that can harbor more hateful thoughts out in the countryside.”

The feeling was exacerbated when Rothwell found out he was gay, and much of his work revolves around these tensions and ideas.

Portraiture is something that inherently conveys distance since there is an implied space between the photographer or viewer and the subject, Rothwell said. A talent for capturing expression and emotion through his images gives life and weight to these themes. The blue of the cyanotypes is perfect for conveying them.

“It makes sense for the portraits, for me, because it’s sort of this longing to connect with others but sort of not always feeling there,” Rothwell said. “That’s what I like about photographic portraits. You’re sort of left with wondering.”