Huddled with water shoes dangling from their packs and bear spray canisters clipped to their belts, eight excited backpackers stretched and chatted at the Granite Creek Trailhead last month.

The hikers, all members of the BIPOC (Black/Indigenous/people of color) community, were preparing for a four-night, five-day trip into the 1.5-million-acre Bob Marshall Wilderness Complex.

The expedition was organized by Here Montana, an outdoors program run through the Missoula Parks and Recreation Department.

The goal — get people of color out into one of the largest and most remote wilderness areas in the country to learn and explore the outdoors as a community.

For many, this would be their first time on an extensive backpacking trip. For most, it would be a lifetime first entering grizzly country.

Talk of possible grizzly encounters went around as Erynn Castellanos, of the Bob Marshall Wilderness Foundation, guided the pack down the Granite Creek Trail.

They spoke loudly, to make their presence known to any bears that might have been in the area.

It didn’t take long for the strong smell of ripe huckleberries to waft its way through the fresh forest air.

Tenzin Lhanze, who was born in India and has family ties to Tibet, enjoyed the sweet fruit as she hiked, stopping every now and then to grab a handful more.

Three hours passed and no bears presented themselves. They pitched basecamp along the sandy and rocky bed of the Middle Fork of the Flathead River — roughly seven miles into the Bob at the junction with Granite Creek — where waves crash against a gorge.

This was home for a couple of days.

'Wild Connections'

Alex Kim, the expedition leader and founder of Here Montana, said he had never seen a full backpacking expedition — or any other outdoor recreation activity — comprised mostly of BIPOC individuals.

He recalled working on a project about diversity on hiking trails in Montana and was disappointed to find that members of the BIPOC community were largely excluded from outdoor recreational activities in a country where, according to the National Health Foundation, 70% of use in national forests, national wildlife refuges and national parks is by white people.

The Bob Marshall Wilderness Foundation typically leads work projects to open trails or fight invasive weeds with crews of volunteers, but this trip was part of a new initiative they’re calling "Wild Connections."

“Our motto is, ‘Connecting People to Wild Places,’ and it’s important to us that this includes all people who want to experience wilderness,” said Rebecca Powell, Wild Connections program director.

“To do this, we need to start thinking about the barriers that exist for some — including access to the skills and knowledge needed to safely recreate in the backcountry," Powell said. "For those of us who were lucky enough to have friends or family members show us the ropes, it’s easy to forget that these connections are rare or don’t exist in every community.”

Kim, Powell and Castellanos organized a series of educational and cultural activities at the trailhead before the trek started.

On day one, they learned about first aid in the outdoors, how to safely set up a campsite in bear country, the principles of leave-no-trace-behind, bear safety and awareness and how to safely operate bear spray canisters.

The next morning, they experienced a “forest bathing” session for the first time, conducted by certified forest therapy guide Ellen Horowitz. The term "forest bathing" originated in Japan in the 1980s as a physiological and psychological exercise called shinrin-yoku (“forest bathing” or “taking in the forest atmosphere”).

Through meditation processes and relaxation, they went through five “invitations” as they immersed themselves and became one with the forest. The purpose is to offer a nature-inspired escape to tech-boom burnout and to motivate participants to reconnect with and protect forests.

They also heard a lecture from Kellie Carim, an aquatic research biologist, about the state’s two native fish species: cutthroat and bull trout. She talked about protecting river ecosystems and native fish species, and preventing invasive species from taking over Montana’s pristine rivers.

At the end of day two, Lailani Upham and Naomi Billedeaux-Holocomb, both registered tribal members of the Blackfeet Nation, joined the group to dedicate songs and prayers, wishing them safe travels before their journey.

Upham and Billedeaux-Holocomb also talked about the history of the land on which the Bob Marshall Wilderness Complex sits, which was inhabited for thousands of years by the Blackfeet.

'Kind of overwhelming'

Sitting on the sand among rocks, with the gushing Flathead River in front of her, Danielle Plumage spoke of what it meant to be deep in the backcountry of the Bob as a young Native American woman alongside other BIPOC hikers.

“I feel really happy to be out here, but it’s kind of overwhelming,” she said, pausing as she looked out into the water. “Living in Montana my whole life, I never got the opportunity to be in these spaces because they’re reserved for people who can afford to do trips like these. But I’m also really grateful to experience it, especially when the history of this land is linked to my ancestors, so it’s nice to be back.”

For Plumage, who has family ties to at least nine Native American tribes, being back in the Bob means returning for the first time to the land which her ancestors used to inhabit.

“(We) were talking about how the trees are so old, and so they’ve seen my people on this land before it was taken, and now they’re seeing us as we come through as a different kind of people linked to them,” she said.

Joel Oldperson, the youngest of the group at 18, saw personal progress after being off the grid for five days, he said. He is Blackfeet, Salish, and Yakama.

“When I first met everyone, I was scared because I didn’t know anyone and they were older than me,” he said with a big smile. “From there to now I can really see everyone as family. I’ve learned a lot from everyone from just talking to them. It’s a good thing to be here and I’m really glad I’m here.”

Oldperson spoke of the “good feeling” he got from being far away from Missoula to enjoy Montana’s open spaces with others who look like him.

“Getting out of the city is one of the main things I want to do, and being out here in the middle of nowhere allows you to relax and be one with the area,” he said. “It feels good to be here now because usually when I do stuff outdoors there’s never people of color, and sometimes I can’t really relate to them, but being here with our group doesn’t feel strange to me.”

For Elif Bilal, who made the trip from Bozeman to join the rest of the crew, the adventure has definitely taken her out of her comfort zone, she said. Nonetheless, she’s glad she took the opportunity to be a part of it, and be at home.

“Spending this much time in nature and in the wilderness is a first for me,” she said. “It’s been really relaxing and peaceful to be here, and just being around everyone makes me feel comfortable because I do have anxiety sometimes.”

Bilal was born in Kütahya, Turkey, and lived in Istanbul for 27 years before immigrating to Bozeman in 2017, where she finished graduate school at Montana State University.

It was scary moving to the U.S., she said. The culture shock and the language barrier were hurdles she had to overcome, but she later found refuge in Montana’s open spaces.

“I didn’t realize how important it is to be around people who look like me, and that made me feel really safe,” she said. “This is the first time I’ve done something like this ever since I moved to this country. Just being here feels really good.

“Being this close to water has been the most magical part of the trip because I’ve always wanted to live close to water," she added. "I just feel humbled when I look up at the trees and notice how small I am, but I feel welcomed here by the forest as a human being, and that feels good.”

