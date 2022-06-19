'The closest thing we have to a chief': CSKT community mourns loss of tribal elder Tony Incashola

ST. IGNATIUS — The women who visited Antoine "Tony" Incashola Sr.'s childhood home sat close together leaning in to share juicy gossip and giggle. They spoke only in Salish.

Incashola's grandmother, Agnes Woodcock Incashola, held deep connections with older women statewide who would visit often, sometimes for days or weeks. She lived the traditional Selis-Qlispe way of life.

Incashola watched Agnes and her friends closely, absorbing the Salish language and embracing Selis-Qlispe traditions.

Agnes didn't know it at the time, but her grandson would grow up to become a Selis-Qlispe (pronounced SEH-leesh KAH-lee-speh or Salish Kalispel in English) cultural icon. Incashola dedicated his life to the preservation of language and culture and became a beloved elder and venerated spokesperson for the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes.

Tribal elder Joe Vanderburg said Incashola “was the closest thing we have to a chief.”

Incashola's incredible impact on the tribal community was apparent on June 10 when hundreds packed into the Long House to celebrate and honor his life. Incashola, who was 75, died at Providence St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula on June 7 at 3:42 p.m.

Just three hours after his death, as Incashola's hearse traveled to St. Ignatius, tribal police cars and fire trucks filled the streets, flashing their lights. Dozens of vehicles joined the impromptu procession behind them. Others stood along the highway, welcoming Incashola home.

At the Long House, portraits of tribal elders and leaders lined the walls, which smelled of sage and spring rain. Drums boomed, and the Salish Choir’s songs filled the room, interrupted occasionally by sniffles, sobs and colicky babies.

Preserving a language that isn't written down

Incashola told NPR in 2021 that he was fortunate to grow up among the last generation of elders who “really understood the traditional values of who we are as a people and also the last ones that actually lived that way.”

Thanks to his grandparents, Incashola was fluent in Salish, which was becoming increasingly rare. During the 1800s and 1900s, Native American children were forced to attend boarding schools, where they were physically and emotionally abused for speaking Indigenous languages. This May, a Department of the Interior report acknowledged the federal policies behind the schools were “aimed at the destruction of tribal languages and cultures.”

In 1904, as part of the federal government's strategy to erase tribal cultures, Congress passed the Flathead Allotment Act, which ultimately contributed to the loss of more than 60% of the Flathead land base. Signed by President Theodore Roosevelt, the act allotted land to individual tribal members, disrupting the communal form of land ownership. In 1910, officials designated many reservation lands as “surplus,” and the Flathead Reservation was officially opened to non-Native settlement. That violated the 1855 Hell Gate Treaty, which designated the Flathead Reservation as a place for “the exclusive use and benefit of said confederated tribes.”

Thompson Smith, a Selis-Qlispe Culture Committee staff member who eulogized Incashola, said the influx of non-Natives living on the Flathead Reservation dramatically changed the economic and social environment. Prior to 1910, the economy was controlled by the tribes, so all store owners had to learn the Salish or Kootenai languages to conduct business.

“After 1910, that system was precisely inverted,” Smith said. “Many of the store owners were now homesteaders. When Indian people who didn’t know English went to stores on the reservation, they had trouble getting served and were treated with disrespect.”

Smith said that as the economy changed, Native parents stopped teaching their children to speak Salish and Kootenai.

“They did it out of love,” he said. “They felt these weren’t the languages of the world anymore. To give their kids a chance to make it, they felt it was important for them to learn English.”

Native languages, in many cases, are not written down, so fluent speakers like Incashola are a critical cultural resource. A 2020 Montana Budget and Policy Center report found that of the 300 tribal languages once spoken in the U.S., 175 remain. Salish is considered critically endangered, meaning the youngest speakers are elders.

A traditional childhood

Incashola was born on Nov. 10, 1946, in St. Ignatius to parents Thomas and Mary Louise Beaverhead Incashola. But when Incashola was just one and a half years old, his mother died at 27. His paternal grandparents Polassie and Agnes Woodcock Incashola raised him thereafter.

Incashola and his three brothers grew up in an uninsulated house without electricity and spent many winter nights snuggled under Agnes’ homemade heavy quilts. While the family didn’t have a lot of money, they did have food. Agnes prepared traditional meals of bitterroot, camas, bannock bread, boiled potatoes, dry meat, wild game, berries and fish supplemented with fruits and vegetables harvested from the family garden.

Incashola attended St. Ignatius Public Schools, and, as Smith said in his eulogy, “it wasn’t easy.”

“St. Ignatius in those times was, to say the least, a difficult place to be Indian,” Smith said. Incashola faced racism, bigotry and stereotypes — things he would later confront with patience, kindness and education.

When Incashola was 19 and a sophomore at St. Ignatius High School, he signed up for the military and was deployed to Vietnam, where his brother Jean Baptiste “Bap” was already stationed. Incashola became a gunnery sergeant in North Vietnam. In 1966, Bap was killed in Saigon at 29 years old. Incashola escorted his body home and was later discharged.

Incashola married Denise Brown in February 1974 in St. Ignatius, and together they had four children, two foster children, eight grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and many “unofficial” children and grandchildren.

‘Tony was monumental’

In the 1970s, Johnny Arlee, a cultural leader, called Incashola and asked him to join a new culture committee, which formed to address the rapid decline of traditional knowledge and language in the community.

When Incashola agreed to join the initiative, little did he know that the culture committee would become his second home and the staff would be like family.

In 1975, staff members began recording conversations with elders in Salish on more than 200 cassette tapes to preserve stories and songs. Incashola kept detailed notes on the tapes, and when the committee digitized the files about 10 years ago, Incashola's notebook became critical.

“He was thinking way back then to make sure these recordings were preserved for the future. It was pretty phenomenal that he did that,” said Sadie Peone-Stops, who said she’s had the “honor and privilege” of working at the culture committee for 18 years.

In the early years at the culture committee, Incashola spent many days in the field, documenting aboriginal territories, gathering traditional food and medicines, interviewing elders, visiting old hunting grounds and following past trails, among other things.

As national and local organizations had a growing desire to understand and acknowledge Indigenous people, Incashola welcomed the opportunity to educate more people. Montana’s constitution requires public school students to receive instruction on Indigenous people in their state, and the Legislature in 1999 passed the Indian Education for All Act, requiring recognition of Indigenous culture and a commitment in the state’s educational goals. Suddenly, educators and administrators were reaching out to Incashola to learn more about the Selis-Qlispe people.

“Tony was monumental in building relationships and bridges with agencies in all levels of government,” said Peone-Stops. “I recall Tony telling me about how it had been difficult in the past to work with some federal agencies, it always seemed like a fight. But Tony was articulate, patient, respectful and truthful, and he was a great listener. Because of him, major milestones were met not only for the culture committee, but for the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes as a whole.”

Incashola was the longest serving director of the committee, which under his leadership gained regional, national and international recognition. While the victories were not Incashola's alone, Peone-Stops said Incashola played critical roles in the water compact resolution, tribal bison restoration, land preservation in the Mission Mountains and various educational efforts, including the installation of signs in the Salish and Kootenai languages throughout the Flathead Reservation. Securing the cultural waterways ordinance, which designated some waterways of cultural importance and in need of special protections, was an especially important victory for Incashola and his family.

Evidence of Incashola's work stretches across the state. He recorded a greeting at the Montana Historical Society, first in Salish then in English, where he encouraged visitors to be open-minded when learning about Indigenous people. University of Montana President Seth Bodnar said Incashola was “instrumental” in the school’s effort to acknowledge Selis-Qlispe people.

“Because of his leadership and guidance, generations of UM students will graduate with the deliberate knowledge and understanding of the western Montana Native American culture that is so critical to our past and our future,” Bodnar said.

CSKT Chairman Tom McDonald said Incashola's death marked “an immense loss” for the tribes.

“It’s incredible to think about how many people didn’t know anything about Indigenous culture and how Tony would speak with them in his polite and intelligent manner. He had such a command of knowledge,” McDonald said.

When COVID-19 hit, Incashola conducted much of his work over Zoom. Peone-Stops remembered he could jump from one Zoom call about aboriginal homelands to another about traditional foods, to another where he would advise educators on their curricula.

“You have to be really smart, really sharp, to jump from one topic to the next like that, and he did it all the time,” Peone-Stops said. “He had so much knowledge, and he was able to do that because he lived it. He lived the traditional Selis-Qlispe way of life.”

Incashola’s parting advice

Many remember Incashola not just for his efforts to preserve language and culture but for the way in which he did so.

State Sen. Shane Morigeau, who handles communications for the tribes, said Incashola was “inclusive, kind, loving and compassionate.”

McDonald said he was “connected so well to his community,” adding that when Incashola wasn’t emceeing powwows, he would often be seen in the stands cheering on the Mission Bulldogs or Montana Grizzlies.

“He role-modeled everything perfectly,” McDonald said. “You couldn’t find a better person like that. His service to America, it was super.”

Peone-Stops said Incashola worked up until the day he died, attending Zoom meetings, making phone calls and visiting with community members from his hospital bed in Missoula.

“He loved his work,” she said. "He didn’t think of it as a job; he saw it as his responsibility. And he was happy to do it to ensure our people know who they are and know where they come from.”

When culture committee staff visited Incashola in the hospital the day before he died, he shared with them one last piece of advice: “Continue.”

