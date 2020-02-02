'The earring girl' keeps culture alive through quillwork, dance

When Kya-Rae Arthur was a young girl, her mother, Jamila James, made dresses, regalia and jewelry using methods her own mother had taught her.
But when Arthur was a senior in high school, her mom told her she needed to start making her own things and presented her with a partially beaded graduation cap. It represented the education Arthur had left to complete.
Arthur already had a number of projects under her belt and would spend her free period in school beading earrings, which she sold to classmates and teachers. Her beadwork and the earrings she carried around with her everywhere earned her the nickname "the earring girl." But she found a new medium to love when she began doing quillwork, a traditional art form using dyed porcupine quills to embellish earrings, hats, bracelets, clothing and pretty much anything else imaginable.
"People actually say you're not supposed to do that because I guess after a long period of time, it can make your eyesight worse because of the gas that it (the quill) releases when you flatten it," Arthur said.
Nonetheless, that's her go-to method, as evidenced by a dent in her tooth from all the needle-like porcupine quills she's run under it.
"You place it and sew it down and just fold it over," she said, as she meticulously tacked dyed quills into place on a piece of fabric that would be a hatband.
Arthur is a woman of many trades. She does beadwork, paints hides and sews jingle dresses that have traveled around the world with her for performances. But quillwork is her specialty.
Arthur said quillwork is a traditional art form for nearly every tribe in North America. Different tribes have their own styles that include wrapping, weaving and embroidering.
Arthur is enrolled as a member of the Chippewa Cree tribe on the Rocky Boy's reservation. She said her maternal heritage has influenced her work because her grandmother is Oglala Lakota and Pend'Orielle, and her mom is Chippewa Cree, Oglala Lakota and Pend'Orielle — tribes with long histories of quillwork.
"My dad is full-blooded Navajo and they don't do anything with quillwork because porcupines are viewed as being taboo. But since we’re a matrilineal culture, you are what your mother is, so it's something that I can do," Arthur said.
Arthur's mother, James, doesn't specialize in quillwork but she incorporates some with her beadwork.
When Arthur earned her degree from Salish Kootenai College, James made her a cap featuring a quilled and beaded turtle at the center, which represents the Creator, to whom they look for knowledge, and cedar beads that represent good luck and the seeds of knowledge she aims to leave behind. She is now working toward her bachelor's degree at the tribal college.
"In our culture, women have a really heavy responsibility because it's the women that are supposed to make sure that our traditions get passed down," James said. "We say that, in order to be a strong woman, you have to be built like a turtle so you can carry the weight of the world on your back."
Arthur said that quillwork is something that has to be taught so unless you know somebody to show you as her mother and aunties did, it can be hard to learn about.
"It's just something that isn't common around here and that makes me sad because it's our traditional art form," Arthur said. "Beading came from European trade but this predates European contact and if it's taken care of, it can last really long."
Arthur said the art has been lost in part because for decades, Native Americans weren't allowed to practice traditional beliefs and ceremonies, many of which were not recorded due to oral traditions.
"The elders told me before, you could ask a porcupine to get its quills and they would give it to you with a song you would sing. But because it hasn't been practiced for so long, that song is gone," Arthur said. "Now they have to collect from dead porcupines."
Arthur said the lost art represents a greater loss of culture, traditions and relationships with animals, but she's determined to help change that with her work and teaching others. Arthur has led classes around the world and throughout Montana. She said different tribes, organizations, schools and universities started hiring her to talk about the art and teach others for events like Native American Heritage Week.
"That's why I teach my classes because I want to bring it back," she said. "I want it to become more popular. I think it should be more popular than beadwork again."
Now, she's teaching elders who never learned, which she said can be difficult because in Native culture, you're not supposed to speak in front of elders.
"I'm really proud of her for learning it," James said. "My mom is Lakota Sioux and quillwork is like their forte of art. Even though my mother and grandmother didn't know how, when Kya-Rae learned, my entire family on that side was ecstatic because we know that art form won't get lost."
Now, she's not only teaching the art to generations, she's also making a living off of it with her business, Creations by Kya, which she promotes mostly on social media. People pay her to make jewelry, regalia, and of course, quillwork.
Arthur said it takes dedication to get into quillwork. Quills are expensive so she has to harvest her own, which can prove tricky since porcupines are increasingly rare on the Flathead Reservation, which she thinks is due to the highway that goes through the reservation.
Most of the quills she uses come from porcupines found on the side of the road, although she said that others will also give her dead animals. She displayed a cardboard box with a dead porcupine in it.
"I’m always storing dead animals in my mom’s freezer," she joked.
Quillwork requires time, patience, and more time. The process from obtaining the animal, to having quills that are dyed and ready to use takes weeks. Arthur said it's an emotional process.
"I spend so much time with the quills that when I'm done, I feel like I have a connection with that animal," she said. "The porcupine gave its life for me and for my art and it feels like I'm honoring that animal’s life."
When Arthur first gets a porcupine, she takes it to a shed behind her and her mother's homes, which sit adjacent to each other on the same property. Wearing gardening gloves, she plucks the fresh quills, which need to be cleaned to get the hair and oils off, and then washed and sorted — a lengthy process that she compares to sorting hay.
Then, she dyes the quills and sorts them by color into a neat plastic craft bin. Lately, Arthur has been researching natural dyes, such as from huckleberries and beets, that were used before European contact. She said it has been a learning process because there aren't many resources or people to ask for advice. She's one of the only people on the reservation that does that but now through social media, she gets orders from all over the world.
Although she's made a successful business, she said it's never been her goal to get rich and she wants her work to be affordable.
"Pretty much every Native community has like really high poverty levels," she said. "We don't have lots of extra money to just spend on jewelry and stuff like that so I try to keep a lot of the earrings I sell under $50 or around that price range and then if a customer wants something more expensive, they can specifically order it from me."
Arthur is known to give of her time, talents or materials. At a craft night at Salish Kootenai College's Founders Week, she shared craft supplies with nearly two dozen attendees as she helped them make earrings painted on rawhide.
At 24 years old, she has already traveled around the world to dance, including an event in China where she represented the United States. Last month, she traveled to Pakistan and performed jingle dress dances at a number of events with Ballet Beyond Borders.
She's also Miss SKC, so the events are part of her role representing the college where she's working toward her bachelor's degree in tribal historic preservation, with a minor in fine arts.
Arthur hopes to graduate next year, and she plans to keep teaching her work to others.
"I would like to eventually someday have a class at a school or university or even just my own studio to teach this," she said.
She also plans to pass the tradition down within her family. She recently found out she's expecting twins and she's already planning their cradleboards, like the one her mom made for her as a baby that hangs in her living room.
Her boyfriend, Terrance Cleveland, is going to tan the deer hides. She'll do the quillwork and beading.