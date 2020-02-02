'The earring girl' keeps culture alive through quillwork, dance

"In our culture, women have a really heavy responsibility because it's the women that are supposed to make sure that our traditions get passed down," James said. "We say that, in order to be a strong woman, you have to be built like a turtle so you can carry the weight of the world on your back."

Arthur said that quillwork is something that has to be taught so unless you know somebody to show you as her mother and aunties did, it can be hard to learn about.

"It's just something that isn't common around here and that makes me sad because it's our traditional art form," Arthur said. "Beading came from European trade but this predates European contact and if it's taken care of, it can last really long."

Arthur said the art has been lost in part because for decades, Native Americans weren't allowed to practice traditional beliefs and ceremonies, many of which were not recorded due to oral traditions.

"The elders told me before, you could ask a porcupine to get its quills and they would give it to you with a song you would sing. But because it hasn't been practiced for so long, that song is gone," Arthur said. "Now they have to collect from dead porcupines."