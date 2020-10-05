The General Public bucks retail trends, expands during pandemic

“It felt like I was getting passed by a lot before,” Reaves said.

Grateful for her already strong digital presence, Reaves said she hoped the larger space would bring more traffic to the store.

Since Reaves reopened, she estimated about 60% of her customers were from out of the state, which speaks to how many tourists are coming to the area, she said. She is still getting an incredible amount of support from the local community.

Downtown businesses

Anecdotally, some downtown retailers say that COVID-19 lost them as much as 50% of their business, McCarthy said. However, summer tourism provided a good boost. Similar to Reaves, many have relied on digital platforms to both sell products and engage customers, McCarthy said.

“Every year you have openings and closings, and yes there will be more closings before the end of the year,” McCarthy said. “What sets Missoula apart from other places is supporting locally owned businesses, supporting our neighbors.”

Missoulians support Missoulians, McCarthy said. The “Shop Local” economy is real here.

‘Feels like a real store’