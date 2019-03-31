The lamb roars: Record cold gives way to spring

A somewhat soggy lamb will bid goodbye to 2019’s March leonine winter weather.
Spring officially arrived at 3:58 p.m. March 20 with resounding cracks of Clark Fork River ice. It also ushered in John Stahl’s annual scramble to welcome a new flock of newborn lambs.
“Next year, I’m moving lambing up to the 8th of April,” said the Mullan Road rancher, who welcomed a new season of “lambsicles” last week. “There’s too many snowdrifts, too much mud and too much standing water for lambing in March now.”
This year was particularly rough for livestock families, Stahl said. He lost most of his newborn goat kids in an early March deep-freeze. Ranchers east of the Rocky Mountains reported much worse conditions.
“I’ve been talking to farmers with cattle this year,” Stahl said. “They’ve been calving in February forever, but this year they really hurt. Eastern Montana had truckloads of dead calves.”
For the early 2000s, Stahl had found late March a good time for his ewes to give birth. Getting an early start allowed him to put a few more pounds on the lambs before sale, bringing better prices. But March weather has become much more erratic. Furthermore, Stahl has found that letting his flock of 240 ewes graze on new April grass while nursing their babies results in better milk and better health overall.
The only drawback is some separation anxiety at the end of spring, when his ewes take on noxious-weed patrol on Missoula City’s open-space hillsides. The lambs aren’t big enough to evade coyotes, so they have to stay back at the ranch.
For all the cold, western Montana’s snowpack shows fairly average results this winter. The low temperatures simply allowed drifts in the valley bottoms to persist longer than normal.
“From the beginning of February through March 26, it’s the coldest two months we have on record,” said National Weather Service meteorologist Travis Booth. “The average temperature, which is the daily high and low combined, was 21.6 degrees. The next closest reading is 1.2 degrees warmer back in 1894.”
The period started with an arctic outbreak that left several thousand Missoulians without electricity on Feb. 2. That storm brought 60-mph winds and nighttime low temperatures of minus-19 in parts of the Missoula and Bitterroot valleys. Another storm dropped between 6 inches and 8 inches of snow the following weekend. Wind gusts "only" hit 40 mph that time.
February closed out with another blizzard. While it didn’t pack the cold temperatures, it did wind-load snow on Mount Jumbo onto the same catchbasin that produced a deadly urban avalanche in 2015. On Feb. 28, five years later to the day, a second avalanche slid down the mountain but did not reach the valley floor. Missoula city officials closed the mountain’s popular hiking trails and warned residents at the base of Jumbo to take extra precautions. Missoula International School, a few blocks from the 2015 avalanche zone, kept its students off the playground for two weeks until the worst of the snowload had melted.
March 1 brought the fourth arctic outbreak of 2019, sending thermometers 40 degrees below average for that time of year. The University of Montana’s Grizzly Lacrosse team played a game in Washington-Grizzly Stadium that looked like a hockey match, as players in cleats slid across sheets of ice on the frozen turf. Whiteout conditions occasionally meant the midfielders couldn’t see the goalie.
Coming off a February that ranked third-coldest and third-snowiest in Missoula weather history, March definitely arrived on the lion side of the spectrum. This could happen more often, counter-intuitively, due to a general rise in global temperatures.
Under colder conditions of previous decades, the jet stream wind blowing across the United States’ northern border stayed in a fast and stable pattern below the Arctic Circle. That kept most of western Montana’s winter weather dominated by storms blowing eastward from the Pacific Ocean.
As the Arctic has lost both sea ice coverage and land-based permafrost, the boundary of cold and warm air defining the jet stream has weakened, slowing its speed and occasionally allowing it to let bursts of northern cold air flow south. These polar vortexes sweep across the Midwest. If they are strong enough, they may spill over the Continental Divide into western Montana. Those blasts of super-cold air from the east hit flows of moisture from the West Coast and turned to snow over western Montana.
Unfortunately, all that cold still wasn’t enough to crimp the survival of mountain pine bark beetles and other forest insect pests. The beetle larvae convert some of their body fluids to antifreeze to survive the winter, and it takes several weeks of sustained below-zero chill to overcome that defense.
The Spring Equinox’s tilt toward longer days has made its impact felt in Missoula’s valley bottoms. While the warmer weather may have brought out short sleeves and sandals among some of the more cabin-fever afflicted folks, it has caused new problems at the ground level. Many residents in Missoula and Seeley Lake discovered the strange phenomena of sinking frost levels, as the loss of surface snowpack actually allows the ground to absorb nighttime cold and send freezing conditions deep enough to break underground water lines.
In central and eastern Montana, frozen ground under melting snow has resulted in overflowing rivers and flooded fields. Interstate 90 was inundated for several days when the Bighorn River backed up between Hardin and the Wyoming state border.
On the positive side, all that cold and snow kept Montana’s gardening scene on a proper schedule.
“We had really good snow insulation on the ground when the cold temperatures hit,” said Missoula County Extension Office plant clinic horticulturalist Sandy Perrin. That kept the buttercups, crocuses and tulips in the dirt where they belonged through February and March, instead of making premature bursts before spring had really sprung.
Perrin has seen reports of some winter burn on dwarf Alberta spruce trees and Oregon grape shrubs, but nothing that won’t likely recover on its own as the days warm up. Snow mold on lawn grass will probably also disappear without intervention.
In fact, Perrin advised gardeners to stick with their catalogs a bit longer before breaking out the gloves and trowels.
“Everything’s still pretty cold,” she said. “It’s not even good to plant grass seed yet. If you tramp around too much in wet soil, it causes compaction problems later on.”