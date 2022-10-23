The long road home: Missoula leaders reflect on plan to end homelessness

In the decade since the city of Missoula enacted its 10-year plan to end homelessness, local initiatives have helped hundreds of unhoused Missoulians like Austin French.

French found himself without housing in July. He had been staying with friends, biking every day from south Missoula to the airport for work as a delivery driver. But his situation wasn’t sustainable. French planned on pitching a tent on a riverbank until he heard from a friend about the Temporary Safe Outdoor Space, a joint effort led by Missoula County that provides camping spaces and supportive services to 40 houseless residents.

At the beginning of August, French moved into the TSOS, where he started meeting weekly with a caseworker to develop budgeting techniques, goal-setting strategies and other helpful skills.

“I said, ‘absolutely, whatever it takes,’” French recalled.

On Friday, the day before the 10-year mark of the city’s plan to end homelessness, French used the car he received from a friend to move into his new apartment. He said the services and stability provided by the TSOS played an integral role in helping him find transportation and housing.

“These guys are awesome,” French said of his supporters at the TSOS. “They do wonders. They made a massive impact on my life.”

Death in the cold

When the city launched its Reaching Home initiative to end homelessness in 2012, people in positions like French’s used to face far grislier outcomes on Missoula’s streets.

Exposure deaths were common in the winter, and people in crisis had few official resources to turn to.

In 2007, an unhoused Missoulian named Forrest Salcido was beaten to death near the California Street footbridge, a tragedy that captured local attention and catalyzed coordinated efforts to address houselessness in and around the city of Missoula.

In 2012, the city bought into a national framework of 10-year plans to end homelessness, with the goal to make houselessness “rare, brief and nonrecurring,” according to Mayor Jordan Hess.

The plan aimed for a net-zero approach to homelessness.

“We want to basically be having more people becoming housed than becoming unhoused,” Hess explained.

Reaching Home, the 10-year plan, was a “dramatic rethinking” of local service providers’ take on addressing homelessness, according to United Way CEO Susan Hay Patrick. Hay Patrick co-chaired the Reaching Home initiative along with then-city council member Jason Wiener.

“We were really going to transform the way we dealt with homelessness,” Hay Patrick remembered.

A decade later, Hay Patrick remains committed to the cause of ending homelessness. While the true end to homelessness in Missoula remains elusive, Hay Patrick and other local leaders are excited about the achievements that have come to fruition thanks to the 10-year plan.

“I think that as a community we should be really proud of the way we’ve responded,” Hess said a few weeks before the official 10-year mark. “We’ve responded in a very Missoula way. We’ve responded in a way that’s compassionate, that provides the care that people need, but that’s also evidence-based and reliant on best practices.”

Challenges

Despite the many developments attributed to Reaching Home, homelessness remains a persistent issue and the plan has its detractors.

2022 Point-in-Time survey data, which is gathered on a single day each year, indicated that 325 homeless people currently live in Missoula.

2012 Point-in-Time data was not available. But anecdotally, community members believe the homeless problem has grown worse throughout the past decade.

“It’s going downhill,” said Justin Robertson, who works at Montana Glass near the Poverello Center off Broadway — the most visible locus of Missoula's homeless community.

He said he has seen some of the same individuals engaging in unsavory behavior near the glass business for the past five years.

And Robertson’s supervisor, Brian Dirnberger, said the persistent issue “absolutely” impacts his business.

“It’s out of control,” Dirnberger said.

At the city level, Ward 5 Missoula City Council member John Contos shares Robertson and Dirnberger’s concerns. Contos said he would like to see better leadership and communication among agencies involved in the 10-year plan, and he’s skeptical of Reaching Home’s overall goal.

“Are we going to end homelessness?” Contos asked. “Absolutely not. The best thing we can do is put a large dent in it.”

And the city's Authorized Camping Site, another legal encampment that opened in January, faces potential closure on Nov. 16 due to a lack of running water, staffing and funding.

The COVID stress test

Those at the frontlines of houselessness efforts acknowledge the plan has encountered road bumps. The most severe, they all agreed, was the impact of COVID-19.

“I think we were on track to really have some good success before the pandemic,” said Jill Bonny, executive director of the Poverello Center.

Fighting the deadly virus exacted a wide-ranging toll on efforts to end homelessness by limiting shelter capacity, driving up inflation and housing costs and multiplying prior existing issues.

“The compounding challenges these last few years have been the biggest challenge,” Emily Armstrong, Missoula's houseless initiatives program manager, said.

Another major detriment to the plan was mental health service cuts in 2017 under then-Governor Steve Bullock, which drastically affected caseworker loads across the state. Hess said Missoula has seen direct effects of those cuts on the mental health status of many Missoulians, exacerbating housing challenges.

And intractable myths and stereotypes also play a role in hamstringing local efforts, according to the people who work to dispel those misconceptions.

“Racialized data is stark,” Armstrong said.

Breaking it down, 15.5% of Missoula’s unhoused population is Native American, compared with just 1.5% of the overall population. Likewise, 4.5% of unhoused Missoulians are Black, while only 0.9% of the city’s overall population falls into this racial demographic.

Unhoused youth also tend to fall through the cracks in the system, necessitating better partnerships with local schools and the University of Montana, Missoula Coordinated Entry Specialist Sam Hilliard said.

“Anything that would be a barrier in a perfect housing system has just been exacerbated,” observed Armstrong.

However, one perceived challenge to the system that isn’t supported by data centers around the rumor that Missoula attracts homeless individuals because of the availability of services offered here.

“There is no evidence that if you build it, they will come,” Hay Patrick said.

According to Hilliard, the statewide coordinated entry system indicates most origin profiles of homeless individuals come from the Missoula area. That’s consistent with Point-in-Time survey data, which points to Missoula as having the highest percentage of unhoused residents.

Most of Missoula’s homeless people, Hay Patrick explained, are “homegrown homeless.”

What’s worked: Emergency Winter Shelter

One accomplishment Hess is particularly grateful for was the creation of the Johnson Street Emergency Winter Shelter in 2020 with support from federal COVID relief funds.

Prior to establishing the winter shelter, Hess recalled the scramble to open up the Mountain Line transit center during one particularly brutal weekend in 2019 to provide shelter from extreme winter temperatures.

“There was just no safe place for people to be,” Hess said.

Now, the Johnson Street Shelter can serve 135 people. In the two winters that the shelter has been operational, it has never reached full capacity, according to Eran Pehan, the city’s Community Planning, Development & Innovation director.

To Hess, the winter shelter is an example of how local leaders have continued to refine their response to serving people in crisis. And in a very concrete way, the Emergency Winter Shelter seems to have directly contributed to saving Missoulians from dying due to cold weather. In the two seasons that the shelter has operated, there have been no known exposure deaths.

“A few years ago, that (exposure death) was common,” Hess said. “That was just a fact of life in Missoula for years. That doesn’t happen anymore. It doesn’t happen because of these deliberate actions.”

Sleepy Inn

Hess is also proud of the city’s use of the Sleepy Inn, a property that the city purchased to employ as a non-congregate shelter for unhoused Missoulians during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“That absolutely, without a doubt saved lives during the pandemic,” Hess stated.

Hess trumpeted the city’s creativity in purchasing the property using $1.1 million in Tax Increment Financing, as well as its ability to turn the property around for a future sale. The city hopes to sell the Sleepy Inn for eventual use as affordable housing and potential commercial space.

“It’s this great ingenuity at the local level,” said Hess.

TSOS

Missoula County has served as a key partner for the city in its 10-year plan to end homelessness, and one of the major successes of the county’s efforts has been Austin French’s former home, the Temporary Safe Outdoor Space.

Thanks to the stability and services offered at the site, which was established in 2020 with federal funds, almost 50% of all TSOS residents have graduated into permanent housing.

To County Commissioner Josh Slotnick, one of the champions of the TSOS, the encampment is not only a tangible bridge out of homelessness but a broader lesson in effective outreach.

“We learned a huge lesson there on how these temporary encampments could work,” Slotnick said.

Scale was a key takeaway for Slotnick. The TSOS serves 40 individuals at a time and maintains a healthy waiting list.

“These things can’t be too big,” Slotnick observed.

Immediacy was another important lesson Slotnick and his partners learned through the TSOS.

“Services have to be right there,” he said.

Slotnick also values learning about the role of security in the success of the TSOS.

Even though some community members have vocally opposed the use of private security forces to patrol homeless facilities, Slotnick said, “Security is essential for the folks who live there because you can’t lock your tents, and for neighbors and businesses who live nearby so they too feel secure.”

Mobile Support Team

Another product of federal COVID funding, the Mobile Support Team, housed in the Missoula Fire Department has benefited unhoused Missoulians since it came together in fall 2020.

The first responder unit handles emergency calls in efforts to divert people in crisis from jail or the emergency room. Data associated with the program suggests it has been largely successful at those efforts.

“It just frees up law enforcement to do law enforcement work,” said County Commissioner Juanita Vero.

The MST has performed 783 emergency room diversions in 2022 and 123 jail diversions in the same time frame, according to Mobile Support Team Operations Manager John Petroff.

The cost savings from those diversions is approximately $1.6 million.

The MST has also performed 55 “homeless diversions” so far in 2022, which keep Missoulians in their housing. About a third of the clients served by the MST are unhoused, while the majority of those served by the program have housing.

The Missoula Police Department credits the MST with helping the department address a recent uptick in incidents with the homeless population that require a law enforcement response.

Coordinated Entry

Streamlining service provision has been one of the landmark achievements of the 10-year plan.

Missoula’s coordinated entry system launched in 2017, providing a single place for receiving services and combining data tracking efforts under a shared umbrella.

“That really transformed the way we address houselessness overall,” said Armstrong.

The coordinated entry system’s shared database, the homeless management information system, gives service providers a much better grasp of the issue and whom it affects than the information that was available in the first five years of the 10-year plan. The city’s publicly available houseless data page, added in 2021, has further improved analytic efforts.

With coordinated entry, service providers from multiple offices can collaborate on a person's case, individualizing responses to crisis.

“Houselessness can’t be generalized,” Armstrong pointed out. Now, agencies prioritize services based on vulnerability — who is most likely to die on the street.

Funding sources

Funds for housing resources have also come out of the Reaching Home programming.

In 2020, two funds — the Affordable Housing Trust Fund and the Centralized Housing Solutions Fund — debuted to address housing crises in the city.

The AHTF has been used to support two massive affordable housing projects currently in the works, the Villagio and Trinity Apartments.

The CHSF, meanwhile, is used to protect people from losing their homes by paying for expenses such as security deposits, rental arrears and plane tickets for family reunification.

The average payment from the CHSF is just over $400.

Hay Patrick, who operates the fund through United Way, said it involves “relatively minor investments that go a relatively long way.”

Collaboration

One of the intangible benefits of Reaching Home is the collaboration it has fostered between partners.

The coordinated entry system, for example, links 39 agencies. All of those partners meet weekly. The Poverello's Bonny remembers a time when coordination was far less organized and the Pov was the de facto leader of houselessness efforts in the city.

“The big broader benefit is we have all come together,” she said.

Collaboration has resulted in better data collection, better service provision and better education to the wider community.

Local leaders believe Missoula has paved the way with its collaborative spirit.

“We’re kind of ahead of the game nationally with our collaboration,” Armstrong noted.

The next 10 years

The next steps to address houselessness in Missoula are uncertain.

Most stakeholders are waiting on an evaluation from JG Research firm at the beginning of 2023 to put together the next plan. But some preliminary ideas include focusing on housing and prevention as top priorities, as well as incorporating more lived experience into the efforts to end homelessness.

“We know the solution to homelessness is housing,” Bonny said.

Perhaps the most immediate determinant of future local efforts will be the fate of the crisis services levy up for a vote on the November ballot. The levy aims to raise $5 million to support programs that include the Mobile Support Team, the Emergency Winter Shelter and the TSOS.

“That’s just something the community will have to decide for itself,” Armstrong said.