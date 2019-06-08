The Missoulian is pleased to recognize 10 outstanding high school seniors from western Montana chosen for the Missoulian’s 2019 Academic and Leadership All Stars awards.
Earlier this year, the Missoulian invited nearly 30 high schools across western Montana to nominate one senior boy and one senior girl they believed to be All Stars. We wanted to hear about students who not only excelled in the classroom, but who also made a difference in their school and community.
The Missoulian invited schools of all sizes to participate, although not every school did. We also asked schools to represent male and female students.
We would like to thank all of the high school counselors, teachers and administrators who nominated students, and Republic Services for its sponsorship. Students were nominated based on criteria the Missoulian established, which included students' academic performance, extracurricular involvement, school leadership, and community and civic volunteer efforts. We also considered students who not only succeeded, but did so in the face of significant obstacles.
After receiving nominations, the Missoulian composed a panel of judges who chose the Top 10 All Stars over a two-day process. The panel included Mark Latrielle, retired superintendent of Clinton School District; Janice Bishop, the former president of the Missoula Education Foundation; and Charity Atteberry, an academic adviser for the University of Montana's teacher education services department and a doctoral candidate in educational leadership at the Phyllis J. Washington College of Education & Human Sciences; as well as Cameron Evans, our K-12 education reporter. The Missoulian would like to thank the judges who generously volunteered their time to make sure we featured an array of All Stars.
The Missoulian went to great effort to encourage all schools to participate to ensure we represented schools of all sizes across western Montana. We encourage schools who did not nominate students this year to nominate for any future awards.