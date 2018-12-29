Missoulian.com readers are nothing if not predictable. A tally of our most-read stories of 2018 as measured by online page views gave testament to the enduring appeal of nudity. By which we mean 2018’s most popular story was from 2014, when Missoulians shucked their clothes and hopped on their bicycles for the city’s first — and, so far, only — naked bike ride.
- Bare as You Dare (some did not dare bare all, with most at least wearing shoes and others shorts, bikini tops and varying degrees of tan lines) featured about 350 cyclists and a populace by turns amused and outraged, judging by the letters to the editor that both preceded and followed the event. Bare as You Dare has never been repeated but lives — and is appreciated — in eternity on the Missoulian’s website.
- From nudity to — wait for it — city planning. And not just any city planning, but century-plus-old planning. Missoula’s distinctive Slant Streets neighborhood — an 1880s grid system that’s the embodiment of warring visions by city fathers — went viral (46,000 likes, 15,000 retweets) in March when Baltimore photographer Wilson Freeman tweeted out a Google Earth aerial screen shot. That led to the discovery that a 2015 Thrilllist article ranked the Slant Streets as among the worst in the world, right up there with streets in Jakarta, Sao Paolo and Boston. “It looks like a glitch,” Freeman told reporter Peter Friesen. But it’s not. They’re crazy and they’re ours and the only thing that would make the Slant Streets better is naked cyclists in their bike lanes.
- April brought a sense of both nostalgia and relief, along with an end to double entendres, with the news that the annual Testicle Festival (official motto: Have a Ball) at the Rock Creek Lodge had fried its last Rocky Mountain oyster. For 35 years, the festival attracted fame and notoriety, the latter ascendant in recent years with three people dead in car crashes attributed to drunken driving by festival attendees. Color Capt. Jim Kitchin of the Montana Highway Patrol among the relieved. “It saves my troopers a lot of heartache, not having to go out there and be pulling dead people off the road,” he said. “I will applaud his [lodge owner Matt Powers’] decision not to do that anymore.”
- On March 16, police scanners around Missoula erupted with reports of shots fired at Big Sky High School. It turned out they were fired by the school’s resource officer, after he alleged that a student fleeing questioning by school administrators got into a car and drove directly at him. The officer’s shots took out the rear window of the student’s car. No one was injured. A state review found Officer Jeff Lloyd used reasonable force; the 17-year-old student pleaded guilty to a series of juvenile charges and was sentenced to youth probation until he is 21. "I know I'm going to have to make smarter choices in life,” the student said in an interview with the Missoulian.
- Missoulian readers were online a lot in August, apparently looking for ways to enjoy the final weeks of summer. They clicked like crazy on a guide that featured Missoula’s burgeoning concert scene, a dizzying line-up of 17 shows in August alone, with the marquis event being the return of Pearl Jam to Washington-Grizzly Stadium, 20 years after their first appearance there. And, oh yeah, Missoulians could also see The Decemberists, the Pixies, ZZ Top, Andrew Bird … so much music and nowhere near enough time (or money) to take it all in. There are worse problems.
- Also in August — a month when tourists flood our national parks, some of them committing monumental acts of stupidity — we imagined readers’ jaws dropping when they clicked on Eve Byron’s story about a Pendleton, Oregon, man accused of harassing bison. Raymond Reinke, 55, she wrote, “actually scored a trifecta, managing to get cited in three national parks during the past week.” Video shot in Yellowstone showed Reinke, in his stocking feet, waving his arms at a bison until it charged him. Reinke was also cited for disturbances in Glacier and Grand Teton national parks. The only reason he didn’t end up as a Darwin Award candidate was because the bison, proving itself the infinitely more mature of the two, walked away.
- The news segued from horrified amusement at Reinke's stunt to actually horrifying with an incident at the Western Montana Fair just a few days later. In any parent’s nightmare, an 11-year-old girl fell from the Typhoon — described as an open-air "extreme thrill ride" — incurring injuries that Missoula Police Sgt. Jim Klawitter described as “serious but not life-threatening.” The ride was shut for the remainder of the fair, but the incident highlighted the fact that the contract between Missoula and Northstar Amusement has no specific safety inspection guidelines.
- The Missoula area fared better in the summer of 2018 than in smoke-choked 2017, but one of its favorite playgrounds, Glacier National Park, wasn’t so lucky. Reporter Patrick Reilly and photographer Tommy Martino documented the Howe Ridge fire that threatened century-old inholdings along Lake McDonald. Will Wright recalled “the howling wind and the smoke was getting unbearable … I couldn't breathe anymore, I had to get out of there.” By Aug. 21, the fire had burned 13 homes and 14 other structures north of Lake McDonald, another blow to the park that lost the iconic Sperry Chalet in the Sprague fire of 2017.
- It was the protest seen 'round the world on Oct. 18 when President Trump visited Montana for the third time in 2018, campaigning on behalf of state Auditor Matt Rosendale, who was seeking to defeat Democratic incumbent U.S. Sen. Jon Tester. Protesters got up early to add letters to the "L" on Mount Jumbo, so that it spelled LIAR in red, white and blue. That same morning, Waterworks Hill briefly featured DUMP TRUMP lettering near the peace sign, and Mount Sentinel's M saw a peach added (M-peach, get it?), although the fruit later disappeared in favor of lettering that actually spelled out IMPEACH. The signs were featured prominently on national television, and in international publications. Trump returned to Montana a fourth (!) time, visiting Bozeman days before the election. It didn't work. Tester won a third Senate term, by his largest margin ever.
- Oh, hey. There was an election last year. It was a big deal. Democrats won a majority in the U.S. House of Representatives while Republicans retained control of the Senate. Missoulian readers hit the website hard overnight Tuesday and into the next day, which was when Tester's victory finally became apparent. It took several days for some legislative races to be decided. And speaking of the Legislature — the 2019 session starts next Tuesday. Watch this space this time next year to see where its actions rate with our digital readers.