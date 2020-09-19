The new normal? Fire watchers fear we're just getting started

At the most basic level, forest treatment means burning more acres of fire-prone landscape at times of the year when the burn isn’t likely to get out of control or send up excessive amounts of smoke. While all fires smoke, a prescribed burn in spring or fall produces about a tenth as much toxic fumes as an out-of-control summer wildfire.

“We’re not going to be able to use harvesting and other mechanical means without using fire,” Finney said. “If the collateral goal is fire protection, we’re going to have to use fire. It’s the only thing that removes the fuel component that wildfires depend on.

“The question is, is it time for a real introspection of the way we manage fire or don’t manage it,” Finney said. “Often it takes some kind of crisis or catastrophe to catalyze the discussion. These have been discussed perpetually by people in the fire business. These kinds of events haven’t been ignored.”

As he looks at the smoky Missoula sky, Higuera focuses on two horizons.

“On the longer time scale,” he said, “fires highlight the importance of addressing anthropogenic climate change. That’s the biggest contributing factor to the duration and frequency of droughts, which prime the landscape for rapid fire spread.