The start of a wondrous winter journey

The last dog of the 35th Montana Race to the Sky sled dog race probably won’t cross the finish line in Lincoln until sometime Tuesday.
For the record, the lead dog on the first team in the initial race was named Jingles.
That was in 1986, and all these years later it seems like a fitting factoid.
We don’t know much about Jingles, but his driver that day was Jack Beckstrom, a co-founder of what for the first few years was called the 500-mile Governor’s Cup Sled Dog Race. Beckstrom never won a Governor’s Cup or a Race to the Sky, but he was a musher, director and/or part of the organizing committee for each of the first 33 until his untimely death in March 2018.
Last year’s race was dedicated to him, and one competitor who is trotting through the mountains today will receive the Jack Beckstrom Best Cared For Team Award.
Let’s relive, through Missoulian accounts, the first start on the evening of Feb. 12, 1986, when no one knew what to expect of a 500-mile race over the Continental Divide from Helena to Holland Lake Lodge and back.
“Buoyed by cheers from hundreds of spectators and good weather conditions, a dozen sled-dog teams scrambled out of Helena Tuesday evening to inaugurate the 500-mile Governor’s Cup Sled Dog Race,” Steve Shirley of the Missoulian State Bureau reported.
“A lot of mushers are going to be watching us to see if we can pull it off,” race coordinator Sheryl Motl said.
The teams departed the steps of the state Capitol. Lt. Gov. George Turman took a short ride in the ceremonial start.
It wasn’t smooth.
Shirley didn’t say if it was Jingles, but one of Beckstrom’s dogs hit a signpost and broke out of its harness. Most mushers didn’t have full teams, and some sleds dragged large tires and carried passengers to slow them as they raced through the streets of Helena.
It was dark at the 7 p.m. start and the drivers wore headlamps. The sleds were picked up at the Federal Building and trucked to the start of a groomed trail outside of town. Then they were off into the night.
A hard-charging 32-year-old Carroll college student named Linwood Fiedler immediately took command.
“The best thing about the darkness was that I couldn’t see what the hell we were going through, so I didn’t get scared,” Fiedler said the next day.
The temperature was below zero, which the dogs liked. But it made for dangerously slippery conditions, especially in the steep mountains between Helena and Lincoln.
“I’m from Minnesota, and we’ve got hills,” Arleigh Jorgenson, Fiedler’s closest pursuer, told the Missoulian’s Steve Woodruff. “But our hills have an end to them. These keep going.”
A section of trail crossing the North Fork of the Blackfoot between Lincoln and Ovando was abandoned as water rose behind ice dams in the cold and covered the river with a thin, unsafe shell of ice.
A few days later the return trail became especially hairy. One of the worst blizzards in years stranded mushers at checkpoints near Ovando and Lincoln. Years later, Beckstrom told the Missoulian he waited for daylight, then broke trail on snowshoes, advancing the team at half-mile increments before a snowmobile arrived to clear a path.
“Things go so bad that Fiedler couldn’t see his lead dogs, he said, and the dogs couldn’t walk because the snow was over their chests,” Shirley reported. “He stopped, got his dogs down for a rest, and crawled into the sleeping bag on his sled. When he heard race officials’ snowmobiles coming, he clambered back out of the bag because his sleeping dogs were buried by snow and could have been run over. He then turned back and returned to the Lincoln checkpoint.”
The mushers were eventually trucked to the old railroad town of Blossburg at the west end of the Mullan Tunnel, snipping 60 miles off the course. It may have saved Fiedler’s bacon. He left for the final 60 miles with a 90-minute lead over Ray Gordon of Boulder, Wyoming.
Gordon closed to within 19 minutes of Fiedler at the end. Fiedler crossed the line in Helena with his sons Justin, 9, and Dalton, 5, on his sled for the last quarter-mile.
The Governor’s Cup 500 was temporarily renamed the Montana Centennial in 1989, then received the Race to the Sky brand in 1990. The distance remained at 500 miles through 1996. As the course and travel conditions evolved, it became a 350-miler. The past six races have covered 300 miles, starting and ending in Lincoln. Shorter races were added in 2009.
Fiedler, a Vermont native, followed up his win in ’86 with another two years later. In 1989 he left his home in Canyon Creek outside of Helena to drive 2,350 miles to Anchorage, Alaska, to compete in the Iditarod. He’s never been back to the Race to the Sky.
At 66, he’s entered in his 26th Iditarod next month. Dalton, the younger of Fiedler’s sons who rode across the finish line with him in ‘86, has tried his hand at the Iditarod. He and his father have operated a glacier sled dog tour business on the Juneau Icefield for the past 19 years. Sadly, Fiedler’s older son Justin was 18 when he was found dead near his home in Willow, Alaska, in 1995.
In a 2010 interview with the Missoulian, Beckman harkened back to the inaugural Montana race. He remembered the “awe and sense of accomplishment he and others felt when it was over.”
Beckman said three of his mushing friends from Minnesota had been astounded by the Montana landscape — six mountain passes and thousands of feet of elevation change in 500 miles, “big descents and the star-filled skies, and running through herds of elk bedded down on the trail.”
The trail may change over the years, but wonders of it all never do.