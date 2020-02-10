The start of a wondrous winter journey

The Governor’s Cup 500 was temporarily renamed the Montana Centennial in 1989, then received the Race to the Sky brand in 1990. The distance remained at 500 miles through 1996. As the course and travel conditions evolved, it became a 350-miler. The past six races have covered 300 miles, starting and ending in Lincoln. Shorter races were added in 2009.

Fiedler, a Vermont native, followed up his win in ’86 with another two years later. In 1989 he left his home in Canyon Creek outside of Helena to drive 2,350 miles to Anchorage, Alaska, to compete in the Iditarod. He’s never been back to the Race to the Sky.

At 66, he’s entered in his 26th Iditarod next month. Dalton, the younger of Fiedler’s sons who rode across the finish line with him in ‘86, has tried his hand at the Iditarod. He and his father have operated a glacier sled dog tour business on the Juneau Icefield for the past 19 years. Sadly, Fiedler’s older son Justin was 18 when he was found dead near his home in Willow, Alaska, in 1995.

In a 2010 interview with the Missoulian, Beckman harkened back to the inaugural Montana race. He remembered the “awe and sense of accomplishment he and others felt when it was over.”