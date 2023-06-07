STEVENSVILLE — After pedaling his custom steel bicycle 219 miles through the mountains of northern Idaho Tuesday, all Pawel Pulawski wanted was to get three or four hours of sleep before he set out on the road again at 1:14 a.m. Wednesday.

He wouldn't be so lucky. Pulawski, a 40-year-old from Poland who is competing in the Trans-Am Bike Race across the U.S., found himself stuck outside his would-be lodging with a broken phone that wouldn't call the person who was supposed to let him in. Instead, the haywire device kept calling 911 and Pulawski was busy telling dispatchers there was no emergency.

In an interview conducted while riding in the race Wednesday, Pulawski said he eventually used another phone to gain access to his accommodations: "not really a room, but a place with a bed — booked just beyond Grangeville" in Idaho. He netted one whole hour of sleep before setting out at 1:14 a.m. to ride up along the Lochsa River, over Lolo Pass, down Highway 12 and then down Highway 93 the length of the Bitterroot. He stopped in Lolo to get food and drinks at a gas station, and swap SIM cards into an emergency phone.

By 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Pulawski was just clear of Florence and headed toward Stevensville, sitting in second-place overall, behind Omar Di Felice of Italy. Henri Do, a 36-year-old from Montreal, Canada, fell from second to third in Lolo when he caught three hours of sleep at a hotel in Lolo. Pulawski said Do had slept maybe four hours total since the race started at 6 a.m. Pacific Time Sunday in Astoria, Oregon.

The rest of the 46 total racers will pass through the area in coming days, at all hours of day and night, and often on roads where motorists don't expect to encounter cyclists. The race follows the TransAmerica Trail of roads mapped out by the Missoula-based Adventure Cycling Association. The route was first developed as part of the Bikecentennial ride in 1976 that led to the ACA’s formation. Live tracking of racers is available at transambikerace.com.

All the while, racers are prohibited from taking outside support. They must rely only on what they bring with them and what they can purchase from commercial sources available to everyone, such as stores along the way. The clock doesn't stop until racers reach the east coast, so each must manage their pace, nutrition and sleep to cover as much ground as they can without burning out.

Pulawski himself planned to sleep about four hours in Hamilton Wednesday afternoon before heading out in the evening to ride through the night, up Lost Trail Pass to Chief Joseph Pass, down Highway 43 into the Big Hole, through Wisdom to Dillon, and beyond. The race ends in Yorktown, Virginia — 4,176 miles from the start.

Pulawski said he'd raced other long distance events around the world, including across Australia, but had never done Trans-Am before. Pedaling south toward Stevensville at about 16 mph, he described the Trans-Am race as brutally beautiful.

"For example, having to climb 180 kilometers, like Lolo Pass, it's mind-blowing, but, in a way, like destroying," he said. "It's — one word's coming to mind — ultimate. It's ultimate. This is the ultimate race. If I have climbs and descending, wide roads, for endless kilometers. You know, you climb for 180 K's, then you descend another 60, 70, and you have headwind and you still have to work. This is amazing. Everyday I hit some challenge. I feel that it's big."

About an hour earlier, Di Felice, the race leader, was flying down the Bitterroot at nearly 20 mph aboard a streamlined carbon-fiber bike. As he cranked southward without pause, the 41-year-old from Rome said that he was feeling good after breaking away from a fast lead group that contained three others — Pulawski, Do and 35-year-old Ben Davies of England, who sat in fourth. Di Felice said he aims to ride about 250 miles daily and sleep only a few hours in between.

Di Felice raced Trans-Am once before, in 2019, and completed the route in 20 days and eight hours — good for third place. The course record is 16 days. This year, he said, he hopes to best his previous time, but he couldn't venture a guess as to what time he'd actually record.

The first half of the race — particularly the mountains of Montana, Wyoming and Colorado — are his favorite. But the key, he said, is to save himself in the mountainous first half so he can push hard through the second half of the race. The most difficult part of the race, he said, is Kentucky: "a lot of rednecks and dogs." In 2019, he said, he lost a total of 24 hours because of dog attacks in the state.

Pulawski said the most difficult part for him so far was the heat. He hoped to get into a rhythm of sleeping through peak temps in the afternoon and riding the rest of the day and night. But a fast pace right from the start had him still struggling to get into that habit on Wednesday.

"Every day I have alone time and I say, why did I do it again?" he said. "Because I had this in Australia, in Spain, in Balkans. Each year I do that, I say, 'Oh, I'm not racing anymore in the heat.' And here, again the heat. This race, you can't get rid of heat here. So either you do the race with the heat or you don't do the race."