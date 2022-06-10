The unknown history of Missoula Jews and the Bitterroot Salish

Not many people would associate the Bitterroot Salish Tribe with Jewish people during Missoula’s early days.

That’s why a group of historians and tribal elders have teamed up to reveal the connections between the two groups, and are using the effort as a safe response to extremism coming into the state.

“Missoula developed with contributions from all sorts of folks, but the Jewish story was there and needed to be told,” local historian Bert Chessin said. “We came to discover that after the railroad was built through Missoula in the mid-19th century, Missoula had a thriving business community with many Jewish people.”

The tour at the Maureen and Mike Mansfield Library at the University of Montana takes visitors through the first Jewish settlers in Missoula, who often traded with and lived near the tribes. Jacob Leiser, one of the first Jewish settlers in Montana, walked from California to Missoula in the 1870s.

Chessin’s research found that Leiser had no possessions after swimming across the Columbia River. Indigenous tribes fed him at times. When he got to Missoula, which then had a population of 50, he set up a clothing store, where he often traded with the Bitterroot Salish. The building Leiser constructed is still used on Main Street by the Missoula Club.

The Séliš-Ql̓ispé, who lived in the Bitterroot Valley until white settlers pushed them out in 1891, have their own exhibit profiles about tribal members at the turn of the century. One tribal member, known as Sam, was part of a delegation of Salish who returned to their homeland 20 years after the government forced the tribe out.

Chessin and Paul Kingsford, who helped research and design the exhibit, made the connection after visiting the granddaughter of Herman Cohn, a successful Jewish Missoulian. Looking through the photos at the family’s old barn, they uncovered images of Salish leaders.

Chessin and Kingsford then approached the Salish Cultural Committee, which was first formed by the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes in 1974 to preserve Salish language and traditions.

“What was so remarkable is they could tell us who they were immediately,” Kingsford said.

The culture committee wrote historical background about the Salish leaders. The exhibit was also approved by the committee before publishing. Chessin said the group was supportive of the project.

“I said ‘look, I can’t tell your story, but I can tell the relationship between the two groups,’” Chessin said.

Chessin first started digging into the history of Missoula Jews in 2018. Born and raised Jewish in Missoula, he has a strong connection to the stories he tracks down. He and his father, Meyer Chessin, would do research together at the University of Montana. When Meyer passed, Burt Chessin took it upon himself to continue their work.

He looked through countless documents hidden in back drawers and chests across Missoula. With letters and legal forms in hand, Chessin put together a website before building out physical exhibits at Missoula Public Library.

Sense of urgency

Part of the reason the new exhibit is opening now, and sponsored by the Montana Human Rights Network, is to help combat antisemitism that the nonprofit said has picked up in researching white supremacist groups.

Cherilyn DeVries, community organizer for the network, said the tour came together in response to reports that a band of neo-Nazis are coming to Missoula for an event next week.

DeVries explained that the network is countering any white-supremacist rallies with regional-based education beforehand, rather than planning counter-protests or directly engaging extremists.

“This is an important opportunity to counter hate and antisemitism with stories of understanding and connection,” said Travis McAdam, director of the Combating White Nationalism and Defending Democracy program at the network. “Missoulians can take a stand against racism and antisemitism by learning from Leiser’s footsteps. Educating ourselves about history from many cultural perspectives helps diminish the reach of hate in our communities."

This exhibit is open at the Maureen and Mike Mansfield Library at the University of Montana through the end of June between 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays. Kingsford and Chessin will provide guided tours at 1:30 p.m., 3 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, June 12. To register, visit signupgenius.com/go/20f0a4eaba92caaf94-guided.

