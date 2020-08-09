The ups and downs of Ferris wheels

Besides the performing seals and “the Dare-Devil Vallear,” who leapt through fire on a bicycle, Parker Carnival brought to town two identifiable rides: a jumping horse carry-us-all (carousel; i.e. merry-go-round) and a Giant Ferris wheel.

That was on a Sunday. On Wednesday, the carnival manager and his press agent treated Missoulian newsboys to a night at the carnival.

“If there was anything that they didn’t see, it hasn’t been heard of yet, and they tried everything from the Ferris wheel to the merry-go-round,” the paper said the next day.

Fairs and Ferris wheels came and moved on. There were none of either in Missoula from 1942 to 1953, courtesy of a spectacular grandstand fire during the 1941 event followed by war and postwar apathy.

If there was a Ferris wheel when the carnival returned with a rain-plagued Missoula County Fair in 1954, it didn’t make the paper. Same’s true for the next three years. But there it was, big as life, on Aug. 29, 1958 — a picture of not one but two big wheels on a busy carnival grounds that hogged the front page.

“Ferris wheels and county fairs go together like bread and butter, and the Missoula County Fair is within the tradition with two of them on duty,” the Missoulian-Sentinel photo cutline said.