The ups and downs of Ferris wheels

That broad expanse of green at the Missoula County Fairgrounds never seemed so empty last week.
For the first time in years, there were no Ferris wheel screams during Western Montana Fair week. Carnival rides, along with just about all other aspects of the August fair, were postponed until next year due to the COVID-19 crisis.
Some of us have a fondness for Ferris wheels related to youth, family and/or mating rituals. Some of us have memories of a different kind, often tied to the fair food we inhaled before we got on.
On the notion that absence makes the heart nostalgic, let’s try a virtual Western Montana Fair Ferris wheel fix.
No better way to start than a description of the ride by Iris Olson, a soon-to-be freshman at Hellgate High School in 2009. She was a veteran of all the rides at the carnival but terrified by only one — the Ferris wheel.
“We board the little bench, and I wonder where the safety bar is,” Olson wrote for the Missoulian Midway Dispatch. “Oh, it’s already latched. It’s pathetically small. When we sit down the chair lurches and my stomach goes with it.”
And so it begins.
“I think it must be that feeling of acute acrophobia as the wheel turns over its highest point,” she said. “It feels like a projectile. We’re thrust into the abyss, the sky is endless. Nothing like dangling in open spaces for a threatening memento mori.”
C’mon, Iris. Eleven years later you’re exposing Rewound’s ignorance. Let’s go to Google: “Memento mori: an artistic or symbolic reminder of the inevitability of death.”
OK, carry on.
“As we descend I think to myself, well now, that wasn’t so bad. I survived. And then the chair rocks upward, again, and the terror cycle continues.”
The Parker Carnival brought the first Ferris wheel to the Missoula fair in 1908, 15 years after the first one was unveiled at the Chicago World's Fair.
“At about 4:30 o’clock yesterday afternoon the vibrant strains of music, emanating from a steam calliope, announced with much eclat (flair) the arrival of the looked-for Parker Carnival company,” reported an unnamed but ebullient reporter on Sept. 21. “The train which brought this amusement aggregation consisted of 27 cars, including several cars of horses.”
They unloaded at Woody Street “before the usual large gathering of juveniles and those who had passed the juvenile stage but still retain in their hearts a tender spot which is always touched at the sign of an unloading of the periodical circus.”
In those days, the carnival was set up downtown, while the horse races and exhibits were at the fairgrounds west of town near the railroad tracks and the current KOA campground.
Besides the performing seals and “the Dare-Devil Vallear,” who leapt through fire on a bicycle, Parker Carnival brought to town two identifiable rides: a jumping horse carry-us-all (carousel; i.e. merry-go-round) and a Giant Ferris wheel.
That was on a Sunday. On Wednesday, the carnival manager and his press agent treated Missoulian newsboys to a night at the carnival.
“If there was anything that they didn’t see, it hasn’t been heard of yet, and they tried everything from the Ferris wheel to the merry-go-round,” the paper said the next day.
Fairs and Ferris wheels came and moved on. There were none of either in Missoula from 1942 to 1953, courtesy of a spectacular grandstand fire during the 1941 event followed by war and postwar apathy.
If there was a Ferris wheel when the carnival returned with a rain-plagued Missoula County Fair in 1954, it didn’t make the paper. Same’s true for the next three years. But there it was, big as life, on Aug. 29, 1958 — a picture of not one but two big wheels on a busy carnival grounds that hogged the front page.
“Ferris wheels and county fairs go together like bread and butter, and the Missoula County Fair is within the tradition with two of them on duty,” the Missoulian-Sentinel photo cutline said.
Joe Williams brought the Inland Empire Carnival to the Missoula fair in 1960. His son Reed Williams eventually took over and ran the carnivals until 2012. But there wasn’t always a Ferris wheel. For a couple of years in the ‘90s, the fair went without. Ferris wheels aren’t as profitable as other rides because they take so long to load, Reed Williams told the Missoulian’s Jim Ludwick.
But he couldn’t buck their popularity, and in August of 1998, the wheel spun again. This one was bigger than ever — 67 feet high as opposed to the 43-footers from days of old.
Williams made another admission at the time.
“I couldn’t ride one of those things,” he said. “I get sick in the back seat of a car.”
