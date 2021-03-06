'The Vaccinator': New mobile hospital at Western MT Humane Society

Many parts of rural Montana lack access to veterinary care, meaning dogs and cats are suffering and dying from ailments that should be easily treatable.

Now, a new mobile veterinary hospital purchased by the Humane Society of Western Montana will allow the nonprofit to travel and reach underserved communities.

"There are too many pets dying of preventable disease, or going hungry right here in our own state," explained executive director Marta Pierpoint. "We are committed to serving those pets and since many of them cannot come to us, we have positioned ourselves to go to them. This is an exciting capital acquisition that will improve the lives of countless pets."

"The Vaccinator," as the mobile hospital is dubbed, is a modified RV that's had the interior remodeled to provide state-of-the-art veterinary care. It has the capability for digital X-rays, dental care, blood work and a full surgical suite. It gives veterinarians the ability to go on the road and provide all the standard care to most pets.

It was purchased from a local veterinarian who had been using it to serve the community for a few years and no longer needed it during the pandemic. The Humane Society worked with him on remote vaccination and spay-and-neuter clinics.