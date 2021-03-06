'The Vaccinator': New mobile hospital at Western MT Humane Society

Many parts of rural Montana lack access to veterinary care, meaning dogs and cats are suffering and dying from ailments that should be easily treatable.
Now, a new mobile veterinary hospital purchased by the Humane Society of Western Montana will allow the nonprofit to travel and reach underserved communities.
"There are too many pets dying of preventable disease, or going hungry right here in our own state," explained executive director Marta Pierpoint. "We are committed to serving those pets and since many of them cannot come to us, we have positioned ourselves to go to them. This is an exciting capital acquisition that will improve the lives of countless pets."
"The Vaccinator," as the mobile hospital is dubbed, is a modified RV that's had the interior remodeled to provide state-of-the-art veterinary care. It has the capability for digital X-rays, dental care, blood work and a full surgical suite. It gives veterinarians the ability to go on the road and provide all the standard care to most pets.
It was purchased from a local veterinarian who had been using it to serve the community for a few years and no longer needed it during the pandemic. The Humane Society worked with him on remote vaccination and spay-and-neuter clinics.
"We were really seeing the capacity of the mobile hospital in the field and how helpful it could be," Pierpoint said.
The mobile hospital will allow the organization to expand its outreach efforts and to provide more no-cost care to low-income families and "veterinary desert" areas in the state. There are veterinary clinics in many small towns, but their ability to provide free or low-cost care is limited. The goal with the new unit is to visit clinics in other areas and provide high-volume services there. They won't be doing house calls with it.
"I would say overall there is a big need in rural Montana," explained Dr. Samantha Mitchell, a veterinarian for the Humane Society. "Montana overall is very pet-heavy. And still, not very veterinarian heavy. So there's definitely parts of Montana where it's a veterinary desert. You have to go miles and miles to get even just basic care. So I'm hoping with this mobile hospital we'll be able to reach as many people as possible."
The main goal is to get animals vaccinated for diseases like distemper and parvo, she said. Another huge issue is getting those animals spayed and neutered to prevent overpopulation.
Places as far away as Havre, Browning, Dillon and Libby in Montana will now be served by the mobile hospital.
Last week, clinic coordinator Ryan Jette worked with Mitchell to perform a checkup on two dogs inside the mobile hospital. Both say the unit will allow them to greatly expand their capacity.
"It has more than we have in our own surgical unit," Jette said. "The X-ray unit in and of itself is phenomenal."
The Humane Society of Western Montana, located at 5930 U.S. Hwy 93 between Lolo and Missoula, operates as an adoption center. They also offer behavior hotline classes for people having trouble with pets along with vaccine clinics and low-income spay and neuter events.
"Our programs are massive, so typically we adopt out around 1,500 animals a year, give or take," Pierpoint said. "In COVID, that's a little lower because we had to shut down for two months. We shut down all surgeries for a while just to make sure human hospitals had the PPE they needed."
The organization relies on donations and grants.
"HSWM has been able to stay afloat during the pandemic and focus on expanding their community services with the help of two online auction events, a summer challenge gift of $50,000, grant funding from the American Society for the Prevent of Cruelty to Animals and a generous donation from the Alice Lee Lund Charitable Trust to buy the mobile hospital," explained Katie Hofschield, the organization's development and marketing manager.
The nonprofit got a $150,000 grant from the Alice Lee Lund Charitable Trust to help purchase it, but it's a $340,000 vehicle so they took on some debt as well.
But that's money well spent, according to Pierpoint, because it will make a huge difference.
"It's worth it for the amount of good we can do for pets in rural Montana," she said.