The WildWalk comes out of hibernation

The animals that populate the WildWalk Parade don’t emerge fully formed that morning. They evolve slowly over time behind the scenes.

This year, as the walk comes out of a two-year hibernation on Saturday, Craig Menteer decided on a species he thinks is misunderstood.

Menteer, who in 1992 co-founded the parade that kicks off the International Wildlife Film Festival, is building a wolf from scratch. Not a small one, although it is a puppet. It’s roughly 6.5 feet tall at the shoulder, and from nose to tail measures around 10 feet.

Back in 2019, the last year the parade was held, he made a wolf, but it was cardboard and “clunky,” he said. “I wanted to make something that was more animated.”

“I am a theater person, so if the puppet’s more alive it gives you a chance to be a little more theatrical in the parade,” he said.

The species is “getting a bad rap,” so he decided if the creation had “the magic of theater,” it might find a longer life after the parade and get used for advocacy projects.

Inspired by the Handspring Puppet Company’s giant equine form for the National Theatre production, “War Horse,” he pressed ahead with a livelier kind of wolf.

The moving legs are plywood with custom joints. The “skeleton” holding the torso together is made with metal piping and orange conduit left over from other projects. While four limbs extend to the ground, the real movement will come via two volunteers, strapped into external frames from backcountry packs.

While the puppet designers have made videos about their design, some parts were left for Menteer to figure out on his own, such as ways that the front operator could drop to the ground, to make it look like the wolf might be sniffing or going after food.

The skin he had in mind before the parade was shade cloth, so you’d be able to see the “whole mechanics” at work.

While those are impressive, the largest animal Menteer undertook for the parade was a life-sized elephant in 2011. He thinks that might have been simpler to design, since they could have one person per leg.

He did have some help from Fisher Ream, who is constructing the wolf’s head.

Since the beginning, the parade hasn't been very formal. Anyone can participate, from individuals, families, classes and community organizations, as they march up Higgins Avenue.

To him, the community involvement is part of the draw. You can't discount the appeal of the march itself.

“There really is something very cool about walking down the street in your hometown, and you own the street in a way,” he said.

Over at Free Cycles, the bicycle “dome” has been transforming into a globe unto itself.

They built the half-sphere of rims in 2016, when the nonprofit community bike shop was raising money to purchase what was then its rental property.

After the campaign was successful, the creation "just became a really fun parade float,” said Bob Giordano, the executive director. During the pandemic, they cut a hole in the frame as an entrance so they could turn it into a shade structure for a bicycle repair station.

It’s still mobile, though. They just have to hoist it onto a trailer that gets pulled by a custom two-seated tricycle, nicknamed the “riot trike.”

He guesses that the organization has taken part in the WildWalk every year since they opened in 1996.

“It’s one of the reasons Free Cycles exists, to preserve nature, make sure animals don’t go extinct,” he said, adding that “we need to address these things in a holistic manner and sustainable transportation helps.”

Recently, the dome decorations got an assist from a group of sixth- and seventh-graders from Missoula International School, a language immersion school. Their teacher, Jose Diaz, said they have a few hours of service learning each Friday. Free Cycles is a regular stop, since it’s located just around the corner from the school’s new building.

Armed with fabric, a globe and some printouts, they were constructing Africa in fabric on the exterior of the shell. Once that continent was in place, they were debating and asking questions about the relative placement of, say Central America, and Diaz answered in Spanish.

"The name of the project is 'Protect the Planet,'" Giordano said. "We figure everyone else would be focused on individual animals. We want to showcase that we need habitat for animals to survive."

