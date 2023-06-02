The Wilma on Thursday, June 8 will host a film preview of a new Ken Burns series, called “The American Buffalo.”

The showing begins at 7 p.m. and doors open at 6:30 p.m. The event is free and open to the public. The screening will be followed by a panel discussion with director Burns, writer Dayton Duncan, producer Julie Dunfey, historian Rosalyn LaPier and National Wildlife Federation-Tribal Buffalo Program Senior Manager Jason Baldes.

The two-part, four-hour documentary explores the buffalo’s central role in ecosystems and in the life and culture of many Native American tribes. The series also covers the history of overhunting buffalo and the species’ near-demise before highlighting tribes’ current efforts to restore buffalo in their communities.

The series explores how buffalo and Indigenous people evolved together, and it features Indigenous people from tribes in Montana, including George Horse Capture Jr. (Aaniiih), LaPier (Blackfeet and Métis), Marcia Pablo (Salish) and Germaine White (Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes), among others.

The series has been in production for four years, and filmmaker Ken Burns called it “a quintessentially American story.”

For more information on the screening, visit logjampresents.com.