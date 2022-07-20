Theft, misconduct charges filed against former Stevensville mayor

A former Stevensville mayor faces a slew of criminal charges after a fraud investigation concluded he misused town funds on multiple occasions while in office.

Brandon E. Dewey is charged with three felony counts of theft and three misdemeanor counts of official misconduct. A new mayor, Steven Gibson, was elected in November 2021, replacing Dewey.

In January 2022, after Gibson was sworn in, multiple issues arose relating to Stevensville’s computers systems and finances.

This prompted the new administration to ask Stevensville Police Chief Mac Sosa to review the town’s finances. Sosa is a certified fraud examiner through the Association of Certified Fraud Examiners. Sosa referred his investigation to the Ravalli County Attorney’s Office, which resulted in several charges being filed.

Dewey did not return a request for comment as of press time.

The first set of allegations say Dewey used town funds to pay for his personal legal fees by trying to bypass the town's usual claim process, Ravalli County charging documents state.

Dewey racked up legal fees over a recall petition started on March 30, 2020. The petition was a proposal to gather signatures to recall the former mayor, and it was filed by a Stevensville resident with the Ravalli County Election Administrator. The petition was authorized.

Two months later, on June 22, Dewey filed a civil lawsuit against the citizen and election administrator in an attempt to stop the petition and any subsequent recall election. In August, a district judge issued a summary judgment dismissing Dewey’s complaint.

Dewey was represented by Boone Karlberg, P.C. during the suit’s short lifespan, charging documents stated. The firm billed their client a total of $12,020.20 in legal fees accrued from June 11 to August 14 in the aforementioned civil suit.

Stevensville had a regular process set up for payments for town expenses, often referred to as “claims.”

Months later, Stevensville’s finance officer said he was surprised to see that a December 23, 2020 batch of town checks included a payment of $12,020.20 to Boone Karlberg, P.C.

When the officer inquired about the claim with the Stevensville town clerk, he was directed to Dewey.

Dewey reportedly told the finance officer the claim was for his legal fees, and the town council had or would be approving the claim, according to court filings. Dewey then produced a “legal opinion” document.

“(The finance officer) later determined that the ‘legal opinion’ was actually a memo from (Dewey) to (the finance officer), clearly prepared ahead, in an attempt to justify the attorney’s fees claim,” charging documents state.

Records and interviews determined Dewey didn’t submit the legal fees claim when he was billed in September 2020, but rather waited to the December 2020 “out of cycle” period.

The investigation confirmed Dewey’s claim for attorney’s fees didn’t go before the council for approval along with the town’s other “out of cycle” claims.

In April of 2021, Dewey paid a personal check of $12,020.20 to the town of Stevensville. The finance officer said Dewey was visibly upset about this, and that he entered the payment into the town’s system using the incorrect process, which had to be later corrected.

More of the charges stem from a three-month gap from April 2019 to July 2019 where Dewey, who was mayor at the time, was tasked with working as the interim finance officer.

Sosa’s investigation also showed Dewey, while serving as the temporary finance officer for Stevensville, paid himself retroactive pay not authorized by the town council, court documents allege. He also paid himself duplicate pay for the month of August 2019.

According to court documents, Dewey paid himself extra hours beyond what was approved by the town council for his extra work as finance officer.

The last set of accusations state that Dewey made extra severance payouts to specific employees.

Between mid-November 2021 and the end of the year, five town employees resigned from their positions after the election (which Dewey lost). Typically, the town makes payouts of accrued vacation, sick and compensatory time to employees leaving their positions, but not severance pay, charging documents state.

In interviews, the five former town employees acknowledged receiving severance money.

When he was interviewed by Sosa, Dewey reportedly admitted he added severance to the end-of-employment payouts for each of the five people who left. He further said he hadn’t presented the severance pay issue to the town council.

Dewey is scheduled to make his initial appearance on July 27 in Ravalli County District Court.