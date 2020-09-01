Theft, vandalism hits Missoula gardens

Even people who've been growing vegetables at the Northside Community Garden in Missoula for over a decade haven't seen this level of vandalism and theft.
"I've been gardening here for 15 years and never seen it like this before," explained Ken Lockwood, holding a watering hose that's been cut. "Somebody came in and pulled up almost a bushel of carrots and left 'em on the ground, just left 'em in the heat. I grow a lot of food here, and it's sad. It's worse than I've ever seen it before."
The Northside Community Gardens and nine other community gardens in town are managed by the nonprofit Garden City Harvest. Participants pay a small fee and in exchange can utilize a plot with tools, water and other resources. For people without a backyard, it's an affordable way to harvest locally-grown nutritional food in the spring, summer and fall.
Marnie Craig said she's already filed three police reports. Someone stole 45 poblano peppers, a bunch of zucchini and other vegetables. Some was left to rot, some disappeared.
"This is my third year, and this is the worst I've seen," she said. "It's just kind of a bummer because I'm on disability and have a fixed income, and I grow food because it's how I eat healthy. It's not like it's just a hobby."
Genevieve Jessop Marsh, Garden City Harvest's community outreach director, noted that surveys have shown a large percentage of community garden users rely on their plots for a significant portion of their food.
She said there are community plots for people who didn't get a space to harvest vegetables and fruit, and the nonprofit is sending vegetables from its farms to people who have lost produce.
She noted that Garden City Harvest isn't an investigative body and she hopes people don't start rumors or point unsubstantiated fingers at suspected culprits. Still, she hopes the people or person responsible will realize the harm they're doing.
"It's sad," she said. "People really rely on these community garden plots for their food."
Lockwood said if anyone is going hungry, any community gardener would be more than happy to share their produce. He's just upset that it appears whoever is doing it is leaving much of it out to rot in the sun.
A picnic table was stolen earlier this year, and some fencing material also disappeared.
Kim Spurzem and Colin Corbett said they've lost dozens of pounds of valuable produce, like organic carrots and tomatoes that now won't go on their family kitchen table.
"This is our second year here and our seventh year at a community garden," Corbett said. "It's definitely way worse than last year, and from everybody I've talked to, this is the worst they've ever experienced."
Spurzem said they can vegetables so they can use their own produce year-round. Now, they're out about 30-50 peppers and other vegetables.
"Once (the plot) starts being productive, we don't buy many vegetables during the summer unless we have to," Corbett added. "We rely on it quite a bit throughout the summer."
Some plots have been hit multiple times. Other people's produce was picked and left to rot in their plot. Spurzem and Corbett said there are privacy issues with trying to install a camera because they don't own the land and they can't point in residential windows. They also thought about organizing night patrols, but abandoned that idea for safety and logistical reasons.
"I've been dealing with upset people throughout the season," said Corbett, who's on the leadership committee.
Another consequence is that there's now a culture of mistrust at the garden when people see others they don't recognize. Anyone could be a suspect.
"That's not how a community garden is supposed to be," Spurzem said. "We're here to meet people and be friendly with each other."
Jessop Marsh, with Garden City Harvest, said community gardens actually tend to reduce crime in a neighborhood.
"This is because there are more people outside, investing time and hope in the land, and generally keeping an eye out," she noted. She hopes that anyone in need will harvest from the large community plot at the Northside garden, which is maintained by volunteers. The organization is also creating signs to direct neighbors to the "food aid plot."
"Just another way to help get healthy food to all in our community," she explained. "And a way to reduce theft."
She also noted that the pandemic caused a surge in interest in community gardens this year. The organization saw more participants and less abandoned plots in years past, which happens when people realize how much work it is and stop going halfway through the season. The gardens have proven to be a way for people to socialize during quarantine and become connected to their food supply.
"So the theft is sad, but there's also cool things happening too," she said.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.