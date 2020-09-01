Theft, vandalism hits Missoula gardens

"Once (the plot) starts being productive, we don't buy many vegetables during the summer unless we have to," Corbett added. "We rely on it quite a bit throughout the summer."

Some plots have been hit multiple times. Other people's produce was picked and left to rot in their plot. Spurzem and Corbett said there are privacy issues with trying to install a camera because they don't own the land and they can't point in residential windows. They also thought about organizing night patrols, but abandoned that idea for safety and logistical reasons.

"I've been dealing with upset people throughout the season," said Corbett, who's on the leadership committee.

Another consequence is that there's now a culture of mistrust at the garden when people see others they don't recognize. Anyone could be a suspect.

"That's not how a community garden is supposed to be," Spurzem said. "We're here to meet people and be friendly with each other."

Jessop Marsh, with Garden City Harvest, said community gardens actually tend to reduce crime in a neighborhood.