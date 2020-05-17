'Their mom is a pioneer': Missoula's first female fire captain earned her stripes

“I found that between my build and my desire and my kind of no-give-up attitude I was thriving in the little things they would throw at me,” she said. “And pretty soon I was really being successful in the Firefighter 1 program. I kind of got hooked on that."

Ultimately, some of the veterans suggested she could make firefighting her profession.

“That was kind of an aha moment, like, really?” she remembered. “Yeah, actually I probably could.”

Career firefighting is a highly competitive field, but again Bundy thrived. After taking the statewide Candidate Physical Ability Test (CPAT) in Great Falls, she was offered an entry-level position at Missoula Fire. She was 24 when she started in September 2001.

“There are several paths you can take along the way,” Hughes said. “They may enter the fire prevention bureau, or do fire investigations or fire code enforcement. Charlene chose not to do that. She spent all 19 years in operations, which are the folks that are the boots-on-the-ground firefighters.”

She was the third woman in the department to achieve that level. The first arrived in 1994 and both her predecessors ultimately left for bigger departments, Hughes said. But they'd left their marks.