'Their mom is a pioneer': Missoula's first female fire captain earned her stripes

She was working as a waitress at Muralt’s Truck Plaza in the 1990s when Charlene Bundy’s world changed. She just didn’t realize it at the time.
A couple of decades later, on May 1, 2020, to be exact, Bundy worked her initial 24-hour shift as the first female fire captain at the Missoula Fire Department. Eleanor, Evelyn and Ruby Jane Bundy, who range in age from 10 to 3, have been all smiles since.
“My girls are so proud of me, it just makes me happy,” Bundy said last week on the phone from her home near Stevensville. “They know enough to understand the promotion, the attention, the fact I wear a new shiny red helmet, and the fact that I’m a boss and I get to make the decisions now.”
“They should be proud,” assistant fire chief Gordy Hughes said. “Their mom is a pioneer.”
One of 20 captains dispersed equally across the department’s five stations, Bundy will spend the first 16 weeks at Station 1 headquarters on East Pine Street. A 19-year veteran in the department, she tested and was certified for the promotion a couple of years ago.
“I was ranked No. 4, so it took about two years for four men to move on in their careers,” she said.
Tony Cate, a “huge mentor” for Bundy and one of the department’s four battalion chiefs, retired on April 30. Capt. Jeff Kroll took Cate’s place and Bundy moved into his captain’s seat. She’s in charge of a crew of three that includes veteran Erin Wilmarth, one of two other women “on the rigs” in the Missoula department.
Bundy figures it was 1996, just after the deadly train chlorine spill near Alberton, when she had that life-changing conversation in Muralt’s café at the Wye between Missoula and her hometown of Frenchtown.
Among her regular customers were Frenchtown Fire chief Scott Waldron and his wife.
“I had, I guess, a meager background,” she said. “I grew up with a lot of volunteerism given to our family, so as I came to be an adult I volunteered a lot in different venues, kind of to give back. It was just a normal thing in my life.”
As she got to know the Waldrons, and they her, the fire chief suggested she volunteer at his department. Bundy agreed. With no designs of becoming a firefighter, she found she was interested in more and more parts of the program at Frenchtown.
Waldron gave her the next push, too, suggesting she enter the Firefighter 1 program to see if she could handle it.
“I had been supporting the men on the ground, so I kind of knew what he was talking about,” Bundy said. “But I also knew it was a physical challenge, and I wasn’t overly physical at the time. I wasn’t a natural athlete by any means.”
Her admiration for Waldron spurred her. She didn’t want to let him down, so she agreed to give firefighting a try.
“I found that between my build and my desire and my kind of no-give-up attitude I was thriving in the little things they would throw at me,” she said. “And pretty soon I was really being successful in the Firefighter 1 program. I kind of got hooked on that."
Ultimately, some of the veterans suggested she could make firefighting her profession.
“That was kind of an aha moment, like, really?” she remembered. “Yeah, actually I probably could.”
Career firefighting is a highly competitive field, but again Bundy thrived. After taking the statewide Candidate Physical Ability Test (CPAT) in Great Falls, she was offered an entry-level position at Missoula Fire. She was 24 when she started in September 2001.
“There are several paths you can take along the way,” Hughes said. “They may enter the fire prevention bureau, or do fire investigations or fire code enforcement. Charlene chose not to do that. She spent all 19 years in operations, which are the folks that are the boots-on-the-ground firefighters.”
She was the third woman in the department to achieve that level. The first arrived in 1994 and both her predecessors ultimately left for bigger departments, Hughes said. But they'd left their marks.
“There were concerns, of course, from spouses of firefighters, and from the chiefs, so they held sensitivity training for all individuals, just to prepare us for that new era,” Hughes said. “We’ve instilled that tradition and that heritage in our new hires, but I think the world has changed since then. Seeing women in those so-called male-dominated careers is more commonplace now. There isn’t that stigma that just because she’s a woman she can’t do the job.
“They come wholly qualified or we wouldn’t hire them. We hire for character and train for qualities.”
Bundy received paramedic certification in her second year and has long been on the fire rescue squad.
"I don't know if it was necessarily the female thing that motivated me as much as it was the challenge and that they believed in me," she said. "There are definitely plenty of naysayers in the world that are surprised and maybe doubtful that a young girl was going to be able to succeed" as a firefighter.
At least two women preceded her as captains in Class 1 cities in Montana. Lydia Juhnke assumed the position at Livingston Fire and Rescue in the fall of 2018. Chelsea Thompson became Billings’ first female fire captain a month or two later.
Nineteen years is a long time to spend earning your captain stripes.
“I’ve been ready for this for a long time and anticipating it,” Bundy said. “It’s really another challenge in my long career of challenges so I’m really looking forward to making a name. I also recognize this whole female thing carries a responsibility to do it well, not just get through it. That’s a lot of responsibility, because my name will always be attached to it.”
And she knows Eleanor, Evelyn and Ruby Jane Bundy will be watching closely, even if they don’t fully recognize what they’re seeing.
“For me that’s really the biggest thing,” Bundy said. “I don’t care if the girls end up stay-at-home moms or firefighters or president of the United States. I just want them to know whatever their dreams are, they can achieve them.
“If this job fulfills those dreams, fine. But it doesn’t necessarily have to be this kind of public role or this nontraditional role. It allows them to see that, hey, my mom did something big professionally.”
