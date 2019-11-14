New Americans

For privacy reasons, the U.S. District Court no longer provides names of newly naturalized citizens. The 26 new citizens at the Missoula ceremony come from the following countries:

4 from Ukraine

2 each from Canada and Taiwan

1 each from Australia, Belgium, Chile, Denmark, Finland, Germany, Honduras, Kazakhstan, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Philippines, Russia, Spain, Tajikistan, Thailand, United Kingdom and Vietnam