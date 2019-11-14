It was hard to tell what Yuriy Khoma was thinking Thursday morning, but he looked happy as he sat next his mother, Marya, in a crowded jury box in the Russell Smith Federal Courthouse
“I should do this a long time ago, but never get time to it. Now it’s time,” Khoma said after he, Marya and 24 other men and women took the oath to become citizens of the United States.
Montana’s newest Americans come from 21 other countries. Four of them, like the Khomas, are from Ukraine, a country that figures heavily in the national political discourse. That's a conversation from which Khoma steers clear.
“I hear it from other guys who still concentrate about that,” he said. “I’m not in that mood. I just enjoy what I have here. I have most of my family here, and I’m happy we’re all here. That’s a big deal. “
Khoma said persecution of Christians prompted him to flee western Ukraine in 1998 with his grandparents, parents and a brother. They came from a village and lived first in the Portland, Oregon, area, which was too big and busy. He settled in the Flathead Valley 20 years ago, and works in the booming construction business for Pickering Family Homes in Kalispell.
His wife, the former Irina Zalevskiy, was in the courtroom Thursday for the happy occasion.
A Ukrainian from Tacoma, Washington, Irina was on tour with a church group in Glacier National Park when they met. They married six years ago and have three children younger than 5, who stayed home Thursday with Irina’s mother.
In other words, he’s been busy.
“Life’s running here and there, everybody’s working,” Khoma said. “That’s what built America.”
U.S. District Judge Dana Christensen threw in another building block: people like the Khomas and the others in his courtroom.
The U.S. is a nation of immigrants, Christensen said from the bench in the standing-room-only courtroom that included 33 seventh-graders from St. Joseph Catholic School sitting cross-legged on the floor.
The judge described how his great-grandfather came to Missoula from his native Denmark in 1891 and became division manager of the Montana Power Co. And he told how his own wife Stephanie, a Canadian, went through the same naturalization process, culminating six years ago with her oath of citizenship in the same courtroom.
“I mention this not because I think my family’s history is unique, but in fact I mention this for the opposite reason,” Christensen said. “Other than our proud Native American Indian citizens, we all came to the United States from somewhere else. Even though we are citizens of the United States, we are also citizens of the world, and it is your experiences in life, your backgrounds that you bring with you that makes this country, the United States, a better and stronger one.”
U.S. District Courts of Montana swear in oaths of citizenship on a monthly basis, welcoming roughly 300 new Americans a year. Thursday’s was the third and final naturalization ceremony in Missoula in 2019. The previous two were in March and August. Billings also holds three a year, while Butte, Helena and Great Falls share the remaining six.
Missoula’s is done up well. The Bitterroot Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution make each one special. The Daughters are direct relatives of men and women who fought or worked for the American cause in the Revolutionary War. They present the newly minted citizens with voter registration cards, small American flags and cards with the American Creed printed on them. Afterward they serve light refreshments in the lobby outside the courtroom.
“The DAR members love to welcome the new citizens at the tea party with all their friends and family,” said Susan Campbell Reneau, whose relative helped organize a different Tea Party in 1773 in Boston Harbor against the King of England.
Courtney Strizke brought her seventh-grade civics class from St. Joseph to the ceremony. They stood at attention as classmate Loghan Krieg sang the national anthem.
Strizke said she brings the class every year “to see civics in action.”
“I think the most valuable part of the experience is the gratitude the students walk away with,” she said. “They know how hard these citizens work for the rights we were given at birth.”
Christensen, noting the table set up in the lobby by the Missoula County Elections Office, urged the new citizens to take advantage of it by registering to vote for the first time.
“Isn’t it exciting that your becoming a citizen coincides with that great American pastime of every four years of voting for the president of the United States?” the judge said.
He noted that while voting allows Americans voices in the legislative and executive branches of government, serving on juries is “the only ability you will have as a citizen to directly participate in the judicial branch.”
“I also urge you to be active in your community. Find out what’s going on in your neighborhood. Maybe even consider running for political office,” Christensen said. “You as an individual have so much to offer and to give to this country.”
Yuriv Khoma said he looked forward to a family vacation trip to Mexico without passport drama.
"They look at my Ukrainian passport, it's expired, and then some extensions," he said. "It's like, OK, why am I not American citizen? I should step on it. We have the relatives here. It's the best country in the world.
"That's kind of why we decide to go on, because life is running, time is flying away us. I should have done this earlier."