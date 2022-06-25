‘These are places we live in’: Native writers and leaders address myths, stories and language of public lands at lit fest

Hundreds gathered in the Wilma on Saturday to hear from writers, leaders and experts in the fourth biennial Norman Maclean literary festival, which, this year, focused on public land and sacred ground.

Speakers, Native and non-Native, addressed the extraction of resources in the west, origin myths and historic truths and falsehoods, among other things.

Rosalyn LaPier, who is Blackfeet and has a Ph.D. in environmental history, spoke of the creation of Glacier National Park and how Native people ceded the territory to the federal government. In exchange, she said, Native people were promised to have continued access to the land to hunt, fish and hike. But when the area became Glacier National Park in 1910, Native people were suddenly forbidden from using the land they once called home.

John Taliaferro, author of “Grinnell: America’s Environmental Pioneer” who shared the stage with LaPier on a panel, said when George Bird Grinnell visited the land that would become Glacier National Park, “he saw it as a people-less place.”

Taliaferro said Grinnell thought the area was “an unnamed place,” and he envisioned using the land for conservation and preservation.

“He had a shortsightedness, a blindness, an Anglo-European-centric view of it,” Taliaferro said.

LaPier said Grinnell’s ideas of Glacier were false, and yet, still persist today.

“When Americans came, including Grinnell, they looked at places like this and thought, ‘Wow, what an amazing, untouched place,’” she said. “Not untouched. But yes, it is an amazing place, and that’s because Indigenous people have been maintaining it for years.”

LaPier encouraged people to be thoughtful when choosing language to describe national parks and public land.

“We think of these lands as pristine. But we need to think of them as a place that people lived, managed and stewarded for more than 30,000 years,” she said. “For Indigenous people, these are places we live in. These are not places that are separate from us.”

State Sen. Shane Morigeau, D-Missoula, echoed LaPier’s sentiment in another panel.

“As Native people, we’re nomadic,” he said. “We have cultural connections and mutual respect for wildlife, our lands and resources.”

Morigeau, who is a member of the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes, said the tribes’ recent bison reclamation is proof of that. The tribes recently celebrated the reclamation of management of the Bison Range after more than a century of federal management.

“Bison are woven into our DNA. We’ve always believed we have a responsibility to protect them in perpetuity,” he said.

Who owns a story?

An afternoon panel grappled with questions of who can write Native history and how should it be told?

Peter Stark, who is white and the author of “Tecumseh’s Promise,” said he feels “no one and everyone owns the story.”

“A story, any story, can be told from an almost infinite number of point of views, with almost infinite levels of integrity or respect,” he said.

M.L. Smoker, a member of the Assiniboine and Sioux tribes and former Montana co-poet laureate, said when she thinks about who gets to tell a story, she feels “the need to be vigilant and protective of that material and content.”

Smoker spoke of colonization and the federal government’s efforts to remove and assimilate Native people. While assimilation efforts aimed to erase Indigenous stories, Smoker said Native people are alive today, in part, because their ancestors resisted and held on to their collective stories of origin and survival.

She said Native stories have long been ignored in favor of alternative, often untrue, narratives. With this in mind, she argued that non-Native storytellers will always have biases when writing about Native people.

“One cannot simply grow an Indigenous mindset through appreciation or even research,” she said.

Debra Magpie Earling, who is Salish and the author of “Perma Red,” agreed.

“Let us tell our stories,” she urged. “Give young Native writers a chance to be paid for writing their own histories.”

Smoker acknowledged the issue is complex, saying that some white historians, anthropologists and others recorded key parts of Native history.

“Some of that information we wouldn’t have if it weren’t for that intervening,” she said, adding that these non-Native people also got critical things wrong.

Earling said she used to share the same thoughts but has since changed her perspective.

“I’m no longer grateful for those people that decimated our stories and then came back and got those stories and got paid for those stories,” she said. “It’s time that we get paid for our stories and for our stories to pull us out of poverty.”

The festival, which is free and open to the public but requires registration, continues through Sunday and will feature speakers, including Terry Tempest Williams, Doug Peacock, Tracy Stone-Manning, Rick Bass, Shane Doyle, Rob Chaney and John Maclean.

The Norman Maclean Literary Festival began in 2015 in Seeley Lake to honor renowned author of “A River Runs Through It,” Norman Maclean.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0