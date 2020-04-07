These Missoula-area businesses offer pickup and delivery, and special hours for at-risk patrons

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

If you're staying at home, you might be wondering how you can get the essentials. Here are some businesses in Missoula that either offer delivery or allow you to order items and pick them up, minimizing contact with too many people.

Missoula Fresh Market is open 7 a.m. — 8 p.m. daily, and offers special hours for at-risk patrons from 7 a.m. — 8 a.m. daily. If you order a pickup via the app, there is a minimum order of $30 and a $4.99 fee.

Albertsons is open 6 a.m. — 10 p.m. daily, and offers special hours for at-risk patrons from 7 a.m. — 9 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. And while Albertsons in Missoula does not offer delivery service, you can order through Instacart. There is a minimum order of $10, and a delivery fee of $7.99.

Rosauers is open from 7 a.m. — 8 p.m. daily, and offers special hours for at-risk patrons from 7 a.m. — 9 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. There is no minimum order for curbside pickup at the store and the fee is $4.95.