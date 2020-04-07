These Missoula-area businesses offer pickup and delivery, and special hours for at-risk patrons

If you're staying at home, you might be wondering how you can get the essentials. Here are some businesses in Missoula that either offer delivery or allow you to order items and pick them up, minimizing contact with too many people.
Missoula Fresh Market is open 7 a.m. — 8 p.m. daily, and offers special hours for at-risk patrons from 7 a.m. — 8 a.m. daily. If you order a pickup via the app, there is a minimum order of $30 and a $4.99 fee.
Albertsons is open 6 a.m. — 10 p.m. daily, and offers special hours for at-risk patrons from 7 a.m. — 9 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. And while Albertsons in Missoula does not offer delivery service, you can order through Instacart. There is a minimum order of $10, and a delivery fee of $7.99.
Rosauers is open from 7 a.m. — 8 p.m. daily, and offers special hours for at-risk patrons from 7 a.m. — 9 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. There is no minimum order for curbside pickup at the store and the fee is $4.95.
Target is open from 8 a.m. — 9 p.m. daily, and offers special hours for at-risk patrons from 8 a.m. — 9 a.m. Wednesdays. You can either order and pick up at the store or have your order shipped to you. There isn't a charge for pickup at the store and delivery/shipping fees vary.
Walmart is open from 7 a.m. — 8:30 p.m. daily, and offers special hours for at-risk patrons from 6 a.m. — 7 a.m. Tuesdays. Walmart offers both delivery and pickup. Walmart offers free two-day delivery on orders of $35 or more, and there is no fee to pick up your order at the store.
Smart Foodservice offers delivery via Instacart from 7 a.m. — 8 p.m. M—Sat., and 8 a.m. — 5 p.m. Sunday. There is a $10 minimum order and a $7.99 delivery fee.
Natural Grocers offers delivery via Instacart from 7 a.m. — 8 p.m. M—Sat., and 8 a.m. — 5 p.m. Sunday. There is a $10 minimum order and a $7.99 delivery fee.
Costco offers delivery via Instacart from 7 a.m. — 8 p.m. M—Sat., and 8 a.m. — 5 p.m. Sunday. There is a $10 minimum order and a $7.99 delivery fee.
Orange Street Food Farm is open from 7 a.m. — 9 p.m. daily. Order your groceries online and pick them up at the store. There is a $3.99 convenience fee to pick up.
Pattee Creek Market does not have website for ordering, but you can call them at 406.543.8143 before noon on weekdays and they will deliver your order to your home.
The Good Food Store is open from 7 a.m. — 8 p.m. daily and offers curbside pickup. Email your order to onlineorders@goodfoodstore.com and they will deliver to your car.
And last but certainly not least, if your wine supplies are low, Missoula Wine Merchants also offers delivery or pickup.
Special thanks to Katie Reeve for the graphic and additional information.
