They did it! Pearls from graduations past

1970: William Forbis, UM journalism lecturer, Hellgate High. “The (Vietnam) war has been costing this county, Missoula County, more money in one year than enough to build a great new high school,” Forbis said in the Hellgate gym. “In perspective, do we really want the war more than we want the high school?” Broader questions can also be asked, Forbis continued. “What do the war and domestic tumult matter if we poison our air and rivers and oceans so that in a few decades they cannot sustain life?”

1995: Retired Sentinel teacher Hal Stearns, Sentinel High. “If I could do it again, I would strive for excellence in my life, not perfection. I would live a balanced life. And I would never let weeds grow around my dreams.”

2000: Casey Campbell, Lincoln High valedictorian: “I remember when I was little and everyone thought we would be riding around in flying cars and robots would be doing everything for us by now. Now that the new millennium is actually here, not much has changed since my younger days. We still drive on the ground, and instead of the robots, our moms still do everything for us.”

2017: Paralympics gold medalist Megan Fisher, Hellgate High. “It took a coma, brain surgery, losing a part of my heart, and my left foot, to realize my potential,” Fisher said in the Adams Center. “Please remember that you are resilient. You are strong. You will survive and you will thrive. You truly are capable of more than you know.”

