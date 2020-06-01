They did it! Pearls from graduations past

They’ve looked over those seas of eager faces over the years and did their darnedest.
Circumstances are different this spring for speakers at high-school commencement exercises. Instead of striving in hot gyms for the right mix of humor, inspiration and brevity to hold the attention of teenagers in long gowns, they’re doing it outdoors on large playing fields.
For Missoula Hellgate, Sentinel and Big Sky, graduations will be this Friday, June 5, at 9 a.m., noon and 3 p.m. in Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Seniors at Kalispell’s two Class AA schools graduated last week, and many others in western Montana are already in the books.
Gov. Tim Babcock didn’t try to kid the kids in Plains in 1964. He told graduates at Plains High School that he'd been the same anxious, restless senior 27 years earlier at Dawson County High in Glendive.
“Never was it my thought at that time that I might one day be the principal speaker for a similar commencement exercise,” Babcock said. “In fact, I doubt that I had any serious thoughts at all. … I remember fidgeting through a commencement speech which lasted 45 minutes — and I think I must have determined that never would I hold forth that long.”
Jim Doolittle, a Big Sky forestry and biology teacher, wore a T-shirt, jeans and tennis shoes to the stage at UM’s Adams Field House in 1989. He was chosen by student leaders to make the commencement address because "they wanted something different and short."
"All of you are about to be turned loose on society with the knowledge and maturity you gained at Big Sky," Doolittle said. "That's kind of scary to me.”
Not all commencement addresses are born equal, be they by governors, teachers, university presidents, celebrities, or class valedictorians. Here are some random excerpts from western Montana as reported in the Missoulian:
1961: District Judge W.W. Lessley of Bozeman, Missoula County High School. The educated man “keeps his mind open on every question until all the evidence is in,” Lessley said at MCHS graduation exercises in the South Avenue building (Sentinel) gym. It was the lead item of Lessley’s “Ten Marks of an Educated Man.” Others included: No. 2. He always listens to the man who knows. 3. He never laughs at new ideas. 4. He cross-examines his daydreams. 10. He cultivates a love of the beautiful.
1969: Paul Chumrau, Missoula Federal Savings and Loan, Hellgate High. The generation gap “is that opening between the jaws that is created when jaws open and tongues waggle,” Chumrau said in the Hellgate gym. When “everybody’s talking and nobody’s listening” there are bound to be conflicts.
1970: UM botany professor Clarence Gordon, Seeley-Swan High. If the environment is to be cleaned up, Gordon said in Seeley Lake, “the people must want it so and do it for themselves.” The battle is against a “third house” in Helena — “the industrial, timber and cattle baron lobby who wine and dine with our state senators and congressman” and are in complete control of Montana’s environment. Gordon named the worst polluters: The Anaconda Co., the Rocky Mountain Phosphate plant at Garrison, the oil companies in Billings, and the Hoerner Waldorf pulp mill at Missoula.
1970: UM president Robert Pantzer, Sentinel High. The cultural revolution “is centered on all the problems of the day, including war, the problems of deprived people, the concerns regarding environment, racial stress and other matters,” Pantzer said in the Sentinel gym. “The symptoms have involved drug usage, long hair and ill-kept persons. Too often people devote their interests to the symptoms and seldom with the prime issues.” The nation is confronted with "a frightening struggle for our very existence," he added. "Young people, those of your age, have observed this and have jolted those in my generation into the position of having to face these problems with diligence. You graduate tonight having acquired the tools to become responsible citizens and human leaders. You are gravely needed to attack the vast problems facing us.”
1970: William Forbis, UM journalism lecturer, Hellgate High. “The (Vietnam) war has been costing this county, Missoula County, more money in one year than enough to build a great new high school,” Forbis said in the Hellgate gym. “In perspective, do we really want the war more than we want the high school?” Broader questions can also be asked, Forbis continued. “What do the war and domestic tumult matter if we poison our air and rivers and oceans so that in a few decades they cannot sustain life?”
1995: Retired Sentinel teacher Hal Stearns, Sentinel High. “If I could do it again, I would strive for excellence in my life, not perfection. I would live a balanced life. And I would never let weeds grow around my dreams.”
2000: Casey Campbell, Lincoln High valedictorian: “I remember when I was little and everyone thought we would be riding around in flying cars and robots would be doing everything for us by now. Now that the new millennium is actually here, not much has changed since my younger days. We still drive on the ground, and instead of the robots, our moms still do everything for us.”
2017: Paralympics gold medalist Megan Fisher, Hellgate High. “It took a coma, brain surgery, losing a part of my heart, and my left foot, to realize my potential,” Fisher said in the Adams Center. “Please remember that you are resilient. You are strong. You will survive and you will thrive. You truly are capable of more than you know.”
