On the last day the Emergency Winter Shelter was open on April 10, 80 people slept in the facility, according to Missoula Mayor Jordan Hess. More than 100 people are currently on the waitlist for the Temporary Safe Outdoor Space as well. And nearly every night, the Poverello Center reaches capacity with 120 guests.

In spite of an increasing number of urban campers in Missoula — the city receives dozens of complaints daily — the city and its partners don’t plan on cracking down on public encampments.

“… They have nowhere else to go,” Hess said Wednesday morning at a press conference outside the Missoula County Courthouse. “The reality is we do not have enough indoor shelter in our community for everybody.”

The collective decision results from Martin v. Boise, a 2018 verdict by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit, which prohibits the criminalization of homelessness in places where there is insufficient shelter.

“Since we don’t have shelter beds, we cannot remove someone from an encampment in a public space,” Hess added.

Because of the Martin ruling, the Missoula Police Department does not cite people strictly for camping in public spaces, although the police do respond to threats to public health and safety. Instead of ticketing people camped outside, MPD makes contact with individuals sleeping on streets and sidewalks, encouraging them to move frequently and keep their encampments clean, Captain Jake Rosling said.

“We’re just trying to have respect for them as well as the business owners and the other residents in Missoula that are calling about this stuff,” he said.

Hess and his colleagues on Wednesday encouraged community members to use the city’s website to report health and safety concerns from urban camping. Hess also urged concerned citizens to donate to supportive organizations like the Poverello Center, United Way and Hope Rescue Mission. He suggested reaching out to state and federal representatives as well.

Hess also asked Missoulians to respect city staff and call 911 in the case of immediate danger.

While he said the city finds itself in a “really untenable position,” the approach he outlined is part of a “caring, compassionate response.”

“We need to have places for people to be,” County Commissioner Josh Slotnick added Wednesday. The service providers who operate shelters for the community’s unhoused population echoed Slotnick and Hess.

“One of the most pressing challenges we face is the lack of shelter beds,” said Pov Executive Director Jill Bonny. The Johnson Street Shelter her organization oversaw this winter spent 132 consecutive nights with more than 100 guests, she said. In addition, according to Eran Pehan with the city, the shelter served 800 different people from October to April.

“It makes sense that we’re seeing an alarming increase in the number of people sleeping on our streets,” Bonny went on. While the Pov hopes to implement a plan to accommodate more people, Bonny didn’t offer specific details about that effort Wednesday.

At the TSOS, 59 program participants have found housing and 190 people overall have been served. But the failure of the Crisis Services Levy in November 2022 meant the future funding source for that program is uncertain.

“Funding is a major issue that we work with,” said Hope Rescue Mission’s Jim Hicks. “… We do what we can.”

Hess said the future of funding programs like the TSOS will likely be determined by voters. He pointed out the November levy passed within city precincts.

April Seat, outreach director for Hope Rescue Mission, asked, “As a community, what are we gonna do?”