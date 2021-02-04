Thieves swipe Missoula Outdoor Learning Adventures gear trailer

Missoula police are looking for a cargo trailer full of equipment belonging to Missoula Outdoor Learning Adventures which was stolen over the weekend.
Porter Hammitt, the program’s director and lead instructor, reported the trailer missing Monday.
“I’m sick and depressed and angry and can hardly function,” Hammitt said. “Then again, so many people have reached out it’s like the goodness almost fills you back up to take over the badness.”
The white 1990 Wells Cargo trailer, measuring 6 feet by 10 feet, had Harley-Davidson stickers on its sides and a small utility box on the front when last seen. The trailer’s license plate is 4-DR31, Hammitt said.
The trailer was stolen sometime between Saturday and Monday, when it was reported, said Sgt. Travis Welsh, the Missoula Police Department’s public information officer. Missoula police have put an attempt-to-locate bulletin on the trailer.
On Wednesday, one of Hammitt’s Facebook connections took pictures of a trailer matching Hammitt’s on the 1500 block of Holmes Street, across from St. Mary’s Cemetery. The trailer was spotted in the morning and Hammitt didn’t see the post until later in the afternoon. By the time he went to look for it, someone had moved the trailer.
Still, Hammitt hopes this means the trailer may still be in Missoula and just getting moved around the city.
“I’m trying to do what I can to help get eyeballs on the ground,” Hammitt said.
This June will be Hammitt’s 22nd season putting on Missoula Outdoor Learning Adventures. Some of the gear that was stolen he had when he first started up his program. He’s run the program for so long, kids Hammitt once took on adventures are having children of their own.
Thousands of dollars’ worth of equipment was in the trailer, including kayaks, camping gear and climbing gear. While the camp has a fleet of canoes that was in a different location, the majority of the things in the trailer are needed for Hammitt to host his camp, which is scheduled to begin June 1. He’s spent years accumulating everything. Some of what was in the trailer was insured, but the equipment holds a lot of memories.
“Some of the rafts that we’ve used we’ve had since the beginning,” Hammitt said. “For years and years and year these rafts have served us. Sure it would be nice to have a nice, new shiny raft, if we’re forced to do. I’d rather just have our tried and true and well-used rafts that served us so well.”
Missoula police asked for people to contact 9-1-1 if they see the trailer and to try and stay with it if they can, Hammitt said. People can also call the Missoula police non-emergency line at (406) 552-6300 and ask to speak to Officer Brandon Larocque.