Thieves swipe Missoula Outdoor Learning Adventures gear trailer

“I’m trying to do what I can to help get eyeballs on the ground,” Hammitt said.

This June will be Hammitt’s 22nd season putting on Missoula Outdoor Learning Adventures. Some of the gear that was stolen he had when he first started up his program. He’s run the program for so long, kids Hammitt once took on adventures are having children of their own.

Thousands of dollars’ worth of equipment was in the trailer, including kayaks, camping gear and climbing gear. While the camp has a fleet of canoes that was in a different location, the majority of the things in the trailer are needed for Hammitt to host his camp, which is scheduled to begin June 1. He’s spent years accumulating everything. Some of what was in the trailer was insured, but the equipment holds a lot of memories.

“Some of the rafts that we’ve used we’ve had since the beginning,” Hammitt said. “For years and years and year these rafts have served us. Sure it would be nice to have a nice, new shiny raft, if we’re forced to do. I’d rather just have our tried and true and well-used rafts that served us so well.”

Missoula police asked for people to contact 9-1-1 if they see the trailer and to try and stay with it if they can, Hammitt said. People can also call the Missoula police non-emergency line at (406) 552-6300 and ask to speak to Officer Brandon Larocque.

