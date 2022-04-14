Things to do: Bare Bait, 4/20 art, Missoula found-footage doc

Here’s a quick guide to some upcoming arts and cultural events happening around Missoula.

Architecture as art at MMAC

(Opens April 15)

The Montana Museum of Art and Culture is opening an exhibition dedicated to the decades-long career of Great Falls architect Phil Korell.

“An Authentic Voice: The Architecture and Art of Phil Korell,” includes both his building work and his fine art.

According to the MMAC, Korell “created some of the state’s most distinctive buildings in the second half of the 20th and early 21st centuries.” You’ll see photographs, drawings and plans, in addition to his drawings and paintings.

The opening reception is Friday, April 15, 5:30-7:30 p.m. It’s free, with social distancing encouraged. The show will stay on view through June 25.

Montana Rep’s ‘ReEntry’

(Thursday-Monday, April 14-17)

The Montana Repertory Theatre’s touring play is back for the first time since 2020.

“ReEntry” provides a first-hand exploration of the issues of service, deployment and return.

The play, written by KJ Sanchez and Emily Ackerman, is verbatim theater — the dialogue is taken directly from interviews they held with Marines and their spouses and family members.

The cast includes veterans of prior Rep performances along with visiting actors, all professionals.

All performances take place in the Masquer Theatre at UM on April 14-17. Tickets are available at a “pick what you pay” price. Go to montanarep.com for more information.

After this run, it goes out on the road with stops around Montana in Plains, Billings, and Malmstrom Air Force Base.

Bare Bait Dance, ‘When the Dust Settles’

(Friday-Saturday, April 15-16)

“When the Dust Settles” is an original, evening-length production by Joy French, the company’s founder and choreographer.

The show draws on the experiences of the past two years; both its catastrophic confusion and eventually, the seeming closure.

The company is producing the show, its final one of the 2021-22 season, at its new home base in the Westside Theater.

The show continues in-person this weekend: Friday, April 15, at 8 p.m.; and Saturday, April 16, at 2 and 8 p.m. The show will be available for streaming through May 1 for $10. Go to barebaitdance.org.

‘City Without Words’ found-footage doc

(Friday, April 15)

For years now, local filmmaker/artist Andy Smetanka has been quietly stitching and weaving together a city symphony-style documentary about his adopted home of Missoula. “A Place (Sort Of)” is built entirely from found footage, or things he shot himself on Super 8 movie film. See sights long gone, such as the Fox Theater, or ones you’ll never got to see yourself (the Aber Day Kegger).

This version is intended for locals: it has no narration yet, leaving only the soundtrack of local music, which spans from jazz pianist Jodi Marshall to Jay's Upstairs 1990s rock bands.

Doors open at 7 p.m. and the movie starts at 7:30 p.m. It’s roughly two hours, with an intermission. There will be a Q&A and a cocktail hour afterward. Tickets are $15 in advance, seating is limited.

Mssv at the ZACC

(Tuesday, April 19)

Take in the post-punk version of a jam band when mssv comes to the ZACC Show Room. The group comprises guitarist Mike Baggetta, drummer Stephen Hodges and Mike Watt, the bassist of the Minutemen and all-around DIY icon.

Their openers are Black Shore Rocks, a new project from David Johnson (guitar), Joey Running Crane (drums) and “Dead” Ed (bass).

Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 8. Tickets are $15, advance purchase is recommended. Go to zootownarts.org.

'Highfire' for 4/20

(Wednesday, April 20)

Wildfire Ceramic Studio is throwing its second annual “Highfire” exhibition, where artists apply their skills to functional items such as pipes, bongs, stash jars and trays. They invited artists from last year’s show and put out an open call, so you’ll see work from locals alongside fresh names from out of state.

The 4/20 opening runs from 6-9 p.m. To see all the work, head to wildfireceramicstudio.com.

Wildfire is located at 2502 Murphy, Unit A, off of West Broadway. They’re donating 10% of all sales to the Last Prisoner Project.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.