Things to do: Dance, strings, country and a story of survival

(Sunday, Sept. 12)

The String Orchestra of the Rockies begins its 2012-22 season with an out-of-town favorite, the cellist Amit Peled, who was last in town to send off Darko Butorac in his last concert as conductor of the Missoula Symphony Orchestra. This weekend’s program is built around Peled, with selections by Robert Schumann, Gaspar Cassado and Osvaldo Golijov.

The performance is at 7:30 p.m. in the University of Montana School of Music’s Music Recital Hall. Tickets are available at griztix.com. Masks are required at all times inside, per UM policy.

Peled has lined out two special public events during his visit: A master class from 3-5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10, in the UM Music Recital Hall and an “Amit and Greet” on Saturday, Sept. 11, at 7 p.m., also in the recital hall. He’ll discuss and perform salon pieces and take part in a Q&A with Montana Public Radio host Tom Cook. Both events are free.

Hip Strip Movie Night

(Sunday, Sept. 12)

As fall approaches, soak in some serious summer vibes with the classic action bromance “Point Break,” in which Keanu Reeves stars as a cop who goes undercover with a group of surfers/bank robbers.