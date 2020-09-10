Things to do in Missoula: Book Festival continues, SOR shows, comedy livestream

Montana Book Festival
(Friday-Saturday, Sept. 11-12)
Missoula’s literary festival continues with two days of virtual events, both live and pre-recorded, with authors dialing in from Missoula, elsewhere in Montana, and farther afield. Check out last week’s preview for highlights, or go to montanabookfestival.com for a full schedule of the free goings-on.
KBGA livestream
(Friday, Sept. 11)
The radio station’s Birthday Bash continues with another Friday night livestream from Imagine Nation Brewing. This week, see unpredictable experimental act Powerplant, indie pop group Chamber, and the songcraft of Redclover. Each will get a 45-minute set, starting at 7 p.m. Watch at kbga.org or listen at 89.9 FM. The brewery’s patio is open and will have a projection screen to view the show as well.
String Orchestra of the Rockies
(Saturday-Sunday, Sept. 12-13)
The professional string ensemble is starting out a pared-down season, with plans for two concerts in September and October, and hopefully a full-orchestra presentation next April.
The opening concert features Mozart’s Eine Kleine Nachtmusik serenade for string quartet, and Mendelssohn’s Octet. There are also three chances to see them: A free show in Bonner Park bandshell on Saturday at noon, then concerts on Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 3 p.m. in the University of Montana’s Music Recital Hall. The indoor concerts are limited to 100 tickets, available at GrizTix ticket outlets, by phone 888-MONTANA, or in person at the Adams Center Box Office. For information about the safety precautions, go to https://sormt.org.
Comedy livestream from the ZACC
(Saturday, Sept. 12)
Watch “Nerd Comedy Night” from the safe confines of your home, as the Social Distance Sessions continue from the Show Room at the Zootown Arts Community Center. Your host will be Amy Lee Smith, and the sprawling list of performers is as follows: August Ainsley, Sarah Aswell, Jordan Demander, Abby Gillespie, Lenny Peppers, John Howard, James Johnson, Aaron Juhl, Kyle McAfee, Tim Miller, Duane Raider, Zack Jarvis, Nathan St. Onge and Austin Valley.
The live feed comes courtesy of MCAT, and you can watch its YouTube channel or Local Live site, or the ZACC Facebook feed. It runs from 7:30-9:30 p.m.
Tell Us Something livestream
(Tuesday, Sept. 15)
Missoula’s ever-popular storytelling series has moved from a packed Wilma theater to a livestream format for this installment, “Come As You Are.” Five storytellers will share work, complete with an ASL interpretation.
Head to tellussomething.org to buy tickets ($10) for the stream, which starts at 6 p.m. Ticketholders will receive an email with more information.
Mountain Line Electric Stream Sessions
(Wednesday, Sept. 16)
Catch the final installment of the “live on the electric bus” series, put on with help from the Montana Area Music Association and the Trail. This week you can see Luke Dowler, a Kalispell rock songwriter, and Travis Yost, a Missoula musician of all trades. The show starts at 6 p.m., viewable on ML’s Facebook or YouTube channels.
The Rep at the Fort: “The Fog”
(Tuesday-Sunday, Sept. 15-20)
The Montana Repertory Theatre commissioned a new play, specifically written by Jean Ann Douglass of New York City for a socially distanced Montana setting: The historic fire tower lookout at the Historical Museum of Fort Missoula. The story relates to the “Big Burn” of 1910, and the creation of the U.S. Forest Service and its first chief, Gifford Pinchot, who married his deceased girlfriend’s ghost.
Audience members will be seated on the grass in boxes. Tickets are limited and must be purchased in advance at montanarep.com. You can learn more about the safety protocols there as well.
