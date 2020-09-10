Things to do in Missoula: Book Festival continues, SOR shows, comedy livestream

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Montana Book Festival

(Friday-Saturday, Sept. 11-12)

Missoula’s literary festival continues with two days of virtual events, both live and pre-recorded, with authors dialing in from Missoula, elsewhere in Montana, and farther afield. Check out last week’s preview for highlights, or go to montanabookfestival.com for a full schedule of the free goings-on.

KBGA livestream

(Friday, Sept. 11)

The radio station’s Birthday Bash continues with another Friday night livestream from Imagine Nation Brewing. This week, see unpredictable experimental act Powerplant, indie pop group Chamber, and the songcraft of Redclover. Each will get a 45-minute set, starting at 7 p.m. Watch at kbga.org or listen at 89.9 FM. The brewery’s patio is open and will have a projection screen to view the show as well.

String Orchestra of the Rockies

(Saturday-Sunday, Sept. 12-13)

The professional string ensemble is starting out a pared-down season, with plans for two concerts in September and October, and hopefully a full-orchestra presentation next April.