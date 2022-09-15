Things to do in Missoula: Car plays, symphony, mental health musical

Here’s a quick guide to some upcoming arts and cultural events happening around Missoula in the coming week.

Original theater, on site (in parked cars)

(Sept. 15-18, 22-25)

The Montana Repertory Theatre is bringing the drama to the streets again. Or more specifically, into parked cars around downtown Missoula.

For the site-specific project, “Buckle Up 2: On the Road Again,” audience members show up at Montgomery Distillery and grab a drink. Then they get a map and begin a walking route that brings them to a series of five parked cars, where they’ll jump in the back seat and watch an original 10-minute play by a national writer unfolding in the front.

The Rep presented the first installment in 2018, followed by variations that brought plays into hotel rooms at the Campus Inn on East Broadway and inside Willard High School. (During the pandemic, they also tried a self-guided multimedia version and audio plays.)

The shows run at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. Sept. 15-18, 22-25. Go to montanarep.com to reserve a seat (they are limited.) Tickets are available under the “pick what you pay” program where you can choose your own level of support.

Montana Book Festival

(Sept. 15-18)

The annual book festival is back, live and in-person this year with more than 50 authors participating.

The headliners include Jamie Ford, who has a new novel, “The Many Daughters of Afong Moy,” that he discussed recently on the “Today” show. Candice Carty-Williams is coming from the U.K. to discuss “People Person,” the follow-up to her celebrated debut, “Queenie.”

For the full lineup and schedule, head to montanabookfestival.com. The panels, workshops and talks are taking place at the Missoula Public Library, with a few at the Roxy Theater and the ZACC Show Room and other venues. Most events are free, some require a button or single-entry pass.

Heesoo Lee at Radius

(Sept. 16-Oct. 28)

Lee will exhibit ceramic works that, while functional, boast a sculptor's love of details. In her case, floral patterns rise from the surface of her cups, bowls and other items in often bright bursts of color.

Lee came to Montana through a residency at the Archie Bray and has built her career here since. There's a community gathering on Sept. 16 from 5-7 p.m., and the show will stay up through Oct. 28. Head to radiusgallery.com for more information.

Missoula Symphony’s 1st masterworks concert

(Saturday-Sunday, Sept. 17-18)

The symphony’s first Masterworks concert of 2022-23, titled “Brothers and Sisters,” has two soloists on the program courtesy of a UM connection.

Margery McDuffie Whatley teaches piano in the School of Music; her brother, Robert McDuffie, is celebrated in the classical world in and outside of the U.S. for his skill and interpretation.

They’ll join up on Mendelssohn’s Concerto for Violin and Piano, according to an MSO news release. Audiences will also hear a work by the composer’s sister, Fanny Mendelssohn (her Overture in C) and finally, Symphony No. 3 by a French female composer, Louise Farrenc.

Show times are 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, and 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, in the Dennison Theatre. For tickets, go to missoulasymphony.org.

Local label showcase at Monk’s

(Friday-Saturday, Sept. 16-17)

Bitter Roots Recordings is throwing a free showcase for its roster of local artists, which span genres from electronic producers to hip-hop acts and songwriters with professional lighting and sound.

Check out the lineup on the label’s Soundcloud, where they’ve been releasing tracks all summer long.

Head to Bitter Roots Recordings on Facebook for the schedule. Some of the proceeds will go to the Missoula YWCA.

Artist open house at the Dana

(Saturday, Sept. 17)

The Dana Gallery is holding an afternoon shindig for two artists: painter Garth Williams (of Burley, Idaho, by way of Helena) and photographer Dudley Dana.

They’ll be on hand 2-5 p.m. Saturday, and Williams will give a live demonstration. (He’s a veteran of the gallery’s annual plein-air paint-outs.)

‘Next to Normal’ at the Westside Theater

(Sept. 22-Oct. 1)

“Next to Normal,” an award-winning rock musical about mental illness, will play one week only at Missoula’s Westside Theater.

The show “explores how one suburban household copes with grief, crisis and mental illness,” according to a news release from Andy Meyers of the Fort Peck Theatre, who’s bringing the show to Missoula under the AM Theatrical banner.

The cast includes professor David Cody of the University of Montana School of Music; Petrea Torma (Missoula Community Theatre’s “Into the Woods”); Stephen Jay Clement (The Montana Rep’s “The Fog”); Renee Ross, a UM student, Nick Monsos, and Meyers himself. Joe Martinez, artistic director of Missoula Community Theatre, is directing; Scott Koljonen is leading an eight-piece band.

The production is taking place at the Westside Theater, 1200 Shakespeare St. Show times are at 7 p.m., Sept. 22-Oct. 1. For tickets, go to thewestsidetheatre.com.

They’ll hold discussions with mental health experts after the performances.

Ear Candy anniversary bash (part I)

(Thursday, Sept. 22)

Ear Candy Music is now a quarter-century old. The music shop, which originally started in the Warehouse Mall, is a Hip Strip staple that's moved with the times, as compact discs waned and vinyl took over more of its floor space. Regardless of medium, it's the place to find classics, deep-cut obscurities or the latest indie releases.

They're celebrating with two shows. First up, on Sept. 22, at the Badlander, you can catch two local rock bands: The Foilies and Cosmic Sans. On Sunday, Sept. 25, at Ear Candy and Board of Missoula, there's a big lineup with Mudslide Charley, Trans Future, 1nfinite Now, John Calvin Abney, Verre Forest, Smith McKay All Day, New Old Future.