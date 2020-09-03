Things to do in Missoula: Musicals, livestreams, and an online book festival

“Tick, Tick … Boom!” one-act outdoors rock musical

What do you need to put on a play these days? A backyard and a quarantined cast who are eager to perform. Three Missoula actors with Missoula Community Theater and Rocky Horror Show Live! credits are staging a musical by “Rent” creator Jonathan Larson, in which he vented his anxieties about turning 30. They’ve found a spacious backyard where they live and the live band can space out, and room for the audience to do so as well. For more details on safety measures or to buy tickets, go to Cadmium Company’s Facebook page.