Things to do in Missoula: Roots Fest, Shakespeare on the reservation

The Clay Studio of Missoula is throwing its annual summer fundraiser in person again this year.

As part of the entry fee, you get snacks by Marianne Forrest, Le Petit scones, a handmade cup and plate from Clay Studio artists, and beverages from Lake Missoula Tea Company. Tickets are $80 or $75 for members.

There’s an online fundraiser, too, that’s live as of Wednesday, and ends on Sunday, Aug. 29, at 6 p.m. MST.

Go to the claystudioofmissoula.org to check out the lineup and bid. The money helps support resident artist programs, which bring creators to Missoula to teach classes and help run the nonprofit studio.

Koby and Manic Bandit at the ZACC

(Wednesday, Sept. 1)

Koby Silverman, a local electronic producer, will head into singer-songwriter mode for a performance at the ZACC Show Room with fellow scribe Manic Bandit. Doors open at 7 p.m., the music starts at 7:30 p.m. It runs $10.

Jeff Troxel Jazz Quartet at Stave & Hoop

(Thursday, Sept. 2)