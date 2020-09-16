Things to do in Missoula: Symphony stream, outdoor plays, comedy at Roxy garden

Symphony at the Ranch
(Friday, Sept. 18)
The Missoula Symphony Orchestra presents a streamed performance from a ranch property near Kelly Island starting at 7:30 p.m.
The show will feature three smaller ensembles, including a woodwind quartet, a brass quintet and a chamber orchestra. Groups will be led by guest conductor Bryan Kostors.
Season ticketholders have access to the streamed show included, and individual tickets cost $25. Ticketholders will receive an email with a link to the performance stream. For more information, read a story about the event on EX or visit missoulasymphony.org.
The Rep at the Fort: 'The Fog'
(Friday-Sunday, Sept. 18-20)
The Montana Repertory Theatre commissioned a new play, specifically written by Jean Ann Douglass of New York City, for a socially distanced Montana setting: The historic fire tower lookout at the Historical Museum of Fort Missoula. The story relates to the “Big Burn” of 1910, and the creation of the U.S. Forest Service and its first chief, Gifford Pinchot, who married his deceased girlfriend’s ghost.
Audience members will be seated on the grass in boxes. Tickets are limited and must be purchased in advance at montanarep.com. You can learn more about the safety protocols there as well.
KBGA livestream
(Friday, Sept. 18)
The station’s September Birthday Bash continues with another Friday night livestream from Imagine Nation Brewery. This go-round, check out indie-rock band Crybaby, the old-time stylings of Dusty the Kid, and Cory Fay and the Good Goddamns. The latter have a new album, “Greetings from the Apocalypse Club,” a concept album involving characters separated and waiting out a disaster, which Fay and company wrote and recorded before COVID-19. They were never able to have a proper release show, so hear them play the thing front to back.
The show runs from 7-10 p.m. Go to kbga.org for a link. The brewery’s patio will be open during normal business hours.
UM "Jazz and Justice" concert
(Friday, Sept. 18)
The UM Jazz Program's big bands will perform on the stage of the Dennison Theatre for viewers at home in their first "Jazz and Justice" series, which spotlights the innovations and history of the genre and its key figures such as Duke Ellington, Thelonious Monk and more, focusing on the 1960s.
It starts at 7:30 p.m. Head here for tickets and a link to the livestream: showtix4u.com/event-details/40085
Artists Along the Bitterroot
(Friday-Sunday, Sept. 18-20)
This annual event allows the community to connect with local artists. For three days from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., artists throughout the Bitterroot Valley will open their studios to the public. Artists will provide live demonstrations and hands-on experiences for visitors looking to learn about their work.
Featured artists include glass blower Lisa Tate, painter Myrn Ellen Barrett Krengel, sculptor Barbara Liss, printmaker Wendy Holsapple, and others.
To download a tour map and learn more, visit artistsalongthebitterroot.com.
Hamilton Players present 'Love Letters' outside
(Saturday-Sunday, Sept. 19-20)
The Hamilton Players present two nights of "Love Letters," a story about a romance that plays out over a lifetime of written correspondence. The play includes some adult content and is not appropriate for children.
The performances start at 4:30 p.m. and will take place at the gazebo outside of the Daly Mansion. The production is a fundraiser for the mansion as well as the Hamilton Players.
Individual and group table tickets, as well as blanket seating, are available. Tickets cost $20. Guests will be socially distanced and masks are required. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit hamiltonplayers.com.
HomeGrown Comedy Showcase at Roxy Garden
(Wednesday, Sept. 23)
Missoula's HomeGrown Comedy group is hosting a night of standup in the Roxy Theater's new outdoor garden space. Performers include Tim Miller, Aaron Juhl, Abby Gillespie, August Ansley, Dan Trimble, Austin Valley, Cory Demers and Beck Margolis.
Seating is limited due to social distancing protocols. Tickets cost $10 and the show starts at 7 p.m. For more information, visit theroxytheater.org.
'Clueless' at Centerfield Cinema
(Thursday, Sept. 24)
The Roxy Theater and the Missoula PaddleHeads partnered up on the project to bring movies back to the Garden City each Thursday night.
The capacity is limited and seating is spaced out on the field via designated “squares” outlined on the grass. You can buy a 10-by-10-foot pod for four people or a 20-by-20 pod for eight. There are premium and general admission seats available, too. To purchase, go to https://bit.ly/3fcy6Md.
Gates open at 6:30 p.m. and the show starts at 7:30 p.m.
Food and beverages are available for purchase, and masks are required while on the concourse.
