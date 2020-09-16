Things to do in Missoula: Symphony stream, outdoor plays, comedy at Roxy garden

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Symphony at the Ranch

(Friday, Sept. 18)

The Missoula Symphony Orchestra presents a streamed performance from a ranch property near Kelly Island starting at 7:30 p.m.

The show will feature three smaller ensembles, including a woodwind quartet, a brass quintet and a chamber orchestra. Groups will be led by guest conductor Bryan Kostors.

Season ticketholders have access to the streamed show included, and individual tickets cost $25. Ticketholders will receive an email with a link to the performance stream. For more information, read a story about the event on EX or visit missoulasymphony.org.

The Rep at the Fort: 'The Fog'

(Friday-Sunday, Sept. 18-20)

The Montana Repertory Theatre commissioned a new play, specifically written by Jean Ann Douglass of New York City, for a socially distanced Montana setting: The historic fire tower lookout at the Historical Museum of Fort Missoula. The story relates to the “Big Burn” of 1910, and the creation of the U.S. Forest Service and its first chief, Gifford Pinchot, who married his deceased girlfriend’s ghost.