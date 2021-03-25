Things to do: Live music, African art panel, audio plays

ZACC social distance sessions

(Saturday, March 27)

Red Onion Purple, a long-running Missoula band, seem to fit in most any context, since their interest in jazz, indie, folk and more doesn’t fit neatly into a single category. In the past, you might have heard them at a jazz night, the Top Hat, the Redbird, the VFW or Free Cycles.

If you haven’t caught them lately, they quartet’s lineup is now Sean Burress (guitar, vocals), Bethany Joyce (cello, vocals), Cole Grant (bass) and Joshua Chai (drums).

It starts at 7:30 p.m. To watch, go to the ZACC’s Facebook or YouTube channels or MCAT’s Local Live. It’s free, donations are suggested through givebutter.com/kLZbWn.

UM's one-person plays on demand

(Through March 28)

This is the closing weekend for “Farewell,” a set of three pieces by UM graduate students, who wrote and performed their works.