Things to do: Live music and dance fundraisers

A quick guide to some arts and cultural events happening in Missoula during the week ahead.

Musical fundraiser at Monk’s

(Friday, Jan. 7)

Artists and musicians are coming together at Monk’s to raise money for music gear and instruction at a local school.

Bry Froehlich of the group New Old Future started the effort in honor of her sister, who was killed in a car crash in September.

The money raised goes to help start the Jasmine Venetia Stringed Instrument Library at Potomac School. Froehlich’s goal is to purchase nine guitars and necessary gear and to volunteer to teach the students.

Buy a $10 raffle ticket, you can have a chance to win a Peavey Predator Plus electric guitar, a Danelectro distortion pedal, a Blaque Owl Tattoo gift certificate and other arts and goodie bags.

The early half from 5-8 p.m. is a “free family friendly” event with music by Erin Esse and Maria Zepeda. From 8 p.m.-1:30 p.m., it switches to a 21 and up event with an $8 cover. The musical lineup includes the Pettifoggers and New Old Future. In addition, there are artists and vendors including Celestial Tonez, Art by Nikci, Voodoo Mountain Glass, Bizzy Arts, Galactica Minerals, Enigmatic Factory, W. Monster Art, Candice Herndon, Aiden Potter, A Peculiar Clothing Company and Jesse Heirendt.

‘Drink and Draw and Dance’

(Wednesday, Jan. 12)

The “Drink and Draw” sessions at Western Cider get a live and kinetic variation when they team up with the University of Montana Dance Program.

The Zootown Arts Community Center is providing the art materials, and the dancers will serve as models (still and in motion) for people to draw. All ages and skill levels are welcome.

The joint effort is a fundraiser for the Dance Program. The proceeds go to help them attend the American College Dance Association’s conference early this year. You can also buy raffle tickets to win a piece by the late Russell Chatham.

It takes place from 5:30-7:30 p.m. It’s free.

‘People on Fire' at the ZACC

(Thursday, Jan. 13)

As you’d guess from the show’s title, this lineup of three acts likely won’t skimp on the emotional or musical intensity. It features Linus, which the Missoulian described as “dream-pop meets brooding folk-rock.” You’ll also hear "No," led by ZACC music instructor and dancer Noelle Huser, and a group called "but I’m a cheerleader," which according to the ZACC, comprises "three nice queers living in Missoula, MT and all of their repressed feelings.”

Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 7:30. Cover is $10. Masks are required when you’re not sipping a beverage.

Banff Mountain Film Festival

(Thursday, Jan. 13)

Get some inspiration for outdoors adventure when the annual mountain films tour brings a lineup of films from around the world to the Wilma.

Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show starts at 7. Tickets are $23 in advance or $25 the day of the show. All ages.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.