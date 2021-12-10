Things to do: Made Fair, art signings and a 'Fluxus happening'

Here’s a quick guide to some upcoming arts and cultural events happening in Missoula.

Fluxus, ‘an art happening’

(Saturday, Dec. 11)

Get into the Fluxus spirit with an old-fashioned Missoula art happening that brings together experimental art of all genres.

A one-night event called “Fluxus, an art happening” brings together experimental music, dance and visuals to the Furnace, a new venue across the street from Black Coffee Roasting Co.

The lineup of music includes electronic experimentation from Cal Fish (New York) and Itchy Kisses (Philadelphia), loping beats from S_onya (Missoula), and freeform jams from Powerplant (Missoula), plus a rare appearance by the Atrocity Singers (Bryan Ramirez of Missoula). The performances include dance by TriciaVision (aka Tricia Opstad), collage art by Dusty Shriver, and Rainbow Gorilla Visuals.

It’s at 7 p.m. at the Furnace event space at 500 E. Spruce St. Cover is $10.

Comedy at the VFW

(Saturday, Dec. 11)

Derek Sheen, a comedian who’s toured with Brian Posehn, Patton Oswalt and Janeane Garofalo, is stopping by the VFW Post 209 for a set. If you’re familiar with those last three names, you’ll likely appreciate his disposition.

In addition to Sheen, you can hear local performers Ferdinand Po and “Charlie of Doom.”

Doors open at 7:30 p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m. It’s 21 and up only, $15 general or $20 at the door.

MCT's 'Charlie Brown’ musical

(Dec. 10-12, 16-19)

Missoula Community Theatre is ending 2021 with a Tony-winning nostalgic musical based on Charles Schulz’s “Peanuts” cartoons. A cast of six (adult) actors will bring the story and tunes to life, under the lead of director Joe Martinez and music director Arielle Nachtigal.

The show plays Dec. 10-12 and 16-19 at the MCT Center for the Performing Arts. Tickets are $20-$30, depending on seating tier. Call 406-728-7529, visit mctinc.org, or the box office. Masks are required indoors.

Holiday Made Fair at UM

(Sunday, Dec. 12)

The ginormous alternative art and craft market is back in the Adams Center at the University of Montana.

More than 200 local and regional artists and creators will have booths set up, with most every kind of handmade craft you can imagine — 2D and art, clothing, jewelry, furniture, woodworking, personal care items, and more.

It runs from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tickets available at the door. If you buy a $10 VIP pass, you can get in an hour early and beat the crowds. Head to bit.ly/3dtjrNT to get one.

During the happy hour from 4-6 p.m., there will be discounts from some artists. Donations for the Missoula Food Bank are being collected too.

MCT ‘History Harvest Party’

(Monday, Dec. 13)

MCT Inc. is marking its 50th anniversary with a “History Harvest Party” to gather mementos and memorabilia related to Missoula Community Theatre and Missoula Children’s Theatre.

The nonprofit’s archival project seeks “current and long-forgotten photos, show programs, recordings, rehearsal photos, show T-shirts, and other memorabilia,” according to an MCT news release.

The launch is on Monday, Dec. 13, from 5-8 p.m. in the lobby of the MCT Center for the Performing Arts. (Masks are required indoors).

If people can’t make it but have mementos to contribute, they can do so any day by mailing them to 200 N. Adams St. or stopping by the lobby. If people don’t want to donate something, MCT can make a copy and get the original back.

To donate, contact special projects administrator Greg Boris at gboris@mctinc.org or call 406-829-5204.

MAM art book signing

(Wednesday, Dec. 15)

Two Montana artists who’ve held large exhibitions at the Missoula Art Museum this year will sign copies of catalogs that offer another deep dive into their work.

Anne Appleby’s exhibition, “A Hymn to the Mother,” spans from “reductive” color paintings to black-and-white landscapes along with photography, video and ceramic sculpture. The catalog includes essays by MAM Senior Curator Brandon Reintjes and national critic John Yau about the Jefferson City-based artist’s philosophy and career.

Jon Lodge’s “Fracture,” which was on view in the summer, included large-scale paintings, works on paper that verged on installation and sculpture, and video. The Billings-based artist explored ideas about abstraction, some of which were derived from his earlier career as a jazz musician.

They’ll be at the MAM from 3-5 p.m., 335 N. Pattee St.

