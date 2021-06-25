Things to Do: New doc, live score, live bands

The free evening starts at 8:30 p.m. in the Missoula Senior Center parking lot, courtesy of the Roxy Theater and Clyde Coffee. Bring your own chair.

Timber Rattlers at Stave and Hoop

(Thursday, July 1)

Hear some bluegrass in the basement speakeasy environment of Stave & Hoop, when Missoula quartet the Timber Rattlers take the stage with their uptempo tunes.

The show’s at 8 p.m. at 223 N. Higgins Ave. (A sign will point you to the entrances in the alley). The cover is $5 after 8.

Long-form improv at the Roxy

(Wednesday, June 30)

Catch some Club Soda, i.e. the Roxy Theater's "in-house long-form improv" team, and probably the only one in the area.

Kick back in the outdoor garden while the team makes up a full show on the spot, courtesy of Casey Chapman, Bente Grinde, Kelly Bouma and Ken Grinde.

The show's at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10, available at theroxytheater.org. They'll perform more throughout the summer with a rotating cast, with dates lined up for July 14, July 28, and Aug. 11.

Three local acts at Free Cycles