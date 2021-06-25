Things to Do: New doc, live score, live bands

A quick guide to some of the events happening around Missoula in the coming week.
‘Fathom’ at the Roxy
(June 25-July 1)
Missoula director Drew Xanthopoulos is screening a new documentary at the Roxy Theater this week. “Fathom” follows two scientists, Dr. Michelle Fournet and Dr. Ellen Garland, as they study humpback whales and their communication techniques.
Xanthopoulos’ previous feature, 2017’s “The Sensitives,” examined people living with environmental illness — who experience varied symptoms such as chronic fatigue from being around chemicals that permeate modern American life. Xanthopoulos will be on hand for a Q&A and reception after the 7 p.m. June 25 screening.
Wailin’ Aaron at the ZACC
(Friday, June 25)
Get some honky-tonk back in your life to the yodeling country tunes of Wailing Aaron Jennings and his band at the ZACC Show Room. Doors open at 7 p.m., the music starts at 7:30 p.m. Twelve tables (five per table) are available at $50 per table. zootownarts.org.
Classic film with a live score
(Sunday, June 27)
The latest installment of “Hip Strip Movie Night” features Missoula musician of all trades Travis Yost performing an original live score as you watch “The General,” a Buster Keaton silent film.
The free evening starts at 8:30 p.m. in the Missoula Senior Center parking lot, courtesy of the Roxy Theater and Clyde Coffee. Bring your own chair.
Timber Rattlers at Stave and Hoop
(Thursday, July 1)
Hear some bluegrass in the basement speakeasy environment of Stave & Hoop, when Missoula quartet the Timber Rattlers take the stage with their uptempo tunes.
The show’s at 8 p.m. at 223 N. Higgins Ave. (A sign will point you to the entrances in the alley). The cover is $5 after 8.
Long-form improv at the Roxy
(Wednesday, June 30)
Catch some Club Soda, i.e. the Roxy Theater's "in-house long-form improv" team, and probably the only one in the area.
Kick back in the outdoor garden while the team makes up a full show on the spot, courtesy of Casey Chapman, Bente Grinde, Kelly Bouma and Ken Grinde.
The show's at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10, available at theroxytheater.org. They'll perform more throughout the summer with a rotating cast, with dates lined up for July 14, July 28, and Aug. 11.
Three local acts at Free Cycles
(Thursday, July 1)
Head to Free Cycles to hear a triple bill of Montana bands with three different but complementary styles — Red Onion Purple, a group who plays folk and jazz; Naomi Siegel, a composer and trombonist who can play jazz but thinks of her work in terms of songwriting; and Old Sap, a folkie who plays banjo. It starts at 7 p.m. at the bike shop. Cover is $10.
Theater delivered via smartphone
(Through July 18)
Take a walk and experience a play with the Montana Repertory Theatre’s new smartphone app, GoPlay!.
For “The Phantom Bride,” you’ll experience a story through video clips, audio and text delivered through a geolocation app that unlocks content on your phone when you reach 12 selected locations on the Hip Strip, the river trail and downtown. The story centers on a media arts intern, a problematic boss and Mary MacLane, the Butte author who shocked and was adored by readers for her confessional style.
Go to montanarep.com for more information.