Things to do to kick off 2022: First Night, cocktail party, new open mic

First Night Missoula

(Friday, Dec. 31)

The annual celebration around Missoula is back in force this year — with live music, arts, performances, interactive activities and more spread across venues around town, from downtown to the Hip Strip to Free Cycles and more. Head to artsmissoula.org/first-night-2022 for a schedule.

Admission buttons are $10 in advance at outlets including Albertsons, Butterfly Herbs, Chapter One Bookstore, Fact and Fiction, Fresh Market, Good Food Store, Harvest Foods in Lolo, Rockin’ Rudy’s, Rosauers, Super 1 Foods in Stevensville and Worden’s Market. They run $12 on Dec. 31. Kids 10 and under are free.

Local artist pop-up at Dram Shop

(Sunday, Jan. 2)

Dram Shop's downtown location is hosting a pop-up market for local artists on a monthly basis in 2022. The first iteration features floral designs from Blue Willow Farm, Michelle Nowels, a jewelry maker, and Webb of Bugs, which creates sustainably sourced insect curations.

The pop-up takes places from 2 to 6 p.m. at 229 E. Front St.

Steve-O Bucket List Tour

(Wednesday, Jan. 5)

Wild man and MTV show Jackass alum Steve-O (a.k.a. Stephen Glover) will perform at the Wilma Theatre as part of his Bucket List tour. The show promises X-rated content and you must be 18 years or older to attend.

Doors at 6 p.m., show at 7. Tickets range between $35-$39 and can be purchased at logjampresents.com.

Mystery Science Theater 3000 Live

(Thursday, Jan. 6)

See your favorite hosts make fun of the worst movies possible when the TV show crew heads to the Wilma.

Emily Connor and the robot crew are viewing “Making Contact,” a 1985 movie that “appears to be a send up — or at least heavily references — every Spielberg movie ever made,” according to the news release.

Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 8. Tickets are $35-$45 at logjampresents.com.

MAMA open mic at the ZACC

(Thursday, Jan. 6)

There’s a new monthly open mic kicking off for 2022 at the Show Room in the Zootown Arts Community Center.

The new effort with the Montana Area Music Association aims to “create a space for music, community, collaboration and artistic expression,” according to a ZACC news release. It’s also a chance to learn about MAMA, a nonprofit organization that offers classes, advocacy and more for local musicians.

Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 7:30 p.m. It’s free. Masks must be worn at all times when not sipping a beverage.

