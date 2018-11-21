Even if you think you know Missoula, chances are you still have a lot to learn.
That reality hit Heather Harp hard after she was elected to serve on the City Council, starting in January 2018. She leaned heavily on fellow councilor Gwen Jones, who took office in 2016, and who also quickly realized how many moving parts it took to keep Missoula working smoothly.
“Based on the questions we get and the emails, there’s a lot of misconceptions from people who don’t understand how the city government functions,” Jones said. “We spend a lot of time answering emails and questions at general council meetings; you can tell with more information instead of tension there is curiosity.”
“The light bulb goes on,” Harp said.
“Then they ask the next questions, and it’s more of a conversation,” Jones added.
“And it moves away from anger, confusion, and frustration to a dialogue. It’s transformative,” Harp added.
Their conversations, as well as participating in a Citizen Law Enforcement Academy, prompted them to form a new Local Government Citizens Academy, in which 35 community members will meet for two hours every Tuesday night to find out more about the inner workings of the Garden City. The sessions begin Jan. 15, 2019, but the deadline for applications is Dec. 28. The academy is free.
“Jane Kelly with the Office of Neighborhoods wanted to do this for six years, but due to a lack of resources and not enough time, wasn’t able to do it,” Harp said. “We want to demonstrate the value Missoulians receive for the taxes that we pay. Until people understand that value, you will have people upset.”
“But once they understand, it’s a different conversation that’s far more productive,” Jones added.
They envision a kind of traveling road show, in which the group meets in schools, fire stations, and the water plant. Representatives from those various departments will explain the inner workings.
“It will highlight some of those folks who really excel in their interactions with the public,” Harp said. “It’s an opportunity for people to truly come to learn what we do. Also, we’re using it as a succession plan for us. I was blessed with Gwen, who immediately took me under her wing and helped me understand the role of the City Council.”
Topics include:
- How to get involved in Neighborhood councils and Missoula Public School;
- How the three branches of government work;
- How the police and fire departments work;
- How Missoula Parks and Recreation, and the Housing and Community Development, serve the citizens;
- Where the municipal water supply comes from, and where it goes;
- Current and future city projects;
- How the city and County of Missoula differ, and where they have joint ventures;
- And what’s up with those taxes.
“It’s about local government, but we’re including Missoula County Public Schools, and the first meeting is at Hellgate High School,” Jones said. “It will be kind of nice to see what the bond money was used for.”
The duo said the response so far from the public has been “robust” and they hope to fill all 35 seats. They’re also working with MCAT to broadcast the classes, whose format probably will include a presentation followed by a question-and-answer session.
“We’re really looking for people who can commit to the entire eight weeks,” Jones said. “We want people who show up, are curious and are good communicators, who can pass on information. It’s not like a lecture; people in the classroom get to know each other and interact.”
To apply, go online to ci.missoula.mt.us/formcenter/neighborhoods-6/Missoula-Citizens-Academy-239 or contact Karen Gasvoda at 552-6084 or kgasvoda@ci.missoula.mt.us.